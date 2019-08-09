The offseason jigsaw puzzle that Kansas City Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson and president and general manager Brent Thiessen have been constructing is coming together quite nicely, they said.

The Mavericks added an important piece to that puzzle Thursday as the ECHL team announced it had signed forward Jack Walker to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season. Walker was a member of the Utah Grizzlies last season.

“Another big piece to the puzzle,” Dickson said Thursday afternoon. “He’s a hard worker and really, really fast out on the ice – a good skater. We’re excited to get Jack into camp.”

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Walker scored seven goals and put up 18 assists for 25 points in 38 games for the Grizzlies last season.

The 23-year-old also spent time in Europe, playing in 15 games for the Aalborg Pirates of Metal Ligaen, the Danish hockey league, scoring one goal and posting one assist.

“I can’t wait to get to Kansas City to get the season going,” Walker said in a press release. “I look forward to playing in front of our fans.”

Walker was a sixth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft.

In 78 games at the ECHL level, the 5-foot-11, 179-pound forward has tallied 54 points on 18 goals and 36 assists with the Rapid City Rush and Utah. He has also had a short stint in the American Hockey League, playing three games for the Iowa Wild in 2017-18.

“We’ve heard great things about Jack,” Dickson said. “This is going to be a very competitive camp. I know he’s excited about camp and so am I.”