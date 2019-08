The Blue Springs Rod's Sports A’s American Legion senior baseball team, will be holding tryouts for next summer's team today and Thursday, Aug. 1, at 5 p.m. each day at Hidden Valley Park.

Players wanting to try out should attend Blue Springs High School or live in the Blue Springs High School district. Players should have a birth date year of 2001, 2002, 2003 or 2004. For further information contact, Tom Bush at 816-210-1934 or Jack Gillis at 816-805-0484.