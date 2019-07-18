Missouri defensive end Tre Williams has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for his December arrest on suspicion of domestic assault.

Boone County prosecutors last week dropped the felony domestic assault charge and Williams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor peace disturbance. He was sentenced by Boone County Judge Kim Shaw on July 11 to two years unsupervised probation.

The victim told police she and Williams got in an argument and while driving on South Providence Road, he grabbed the steering wheel and tried to wreck the car. He then hit the victim with his forearm and elbow and slapped her on the chest, according to a Columbia Police Department probable cause statement.

After the victim threw his cellphone from the car, he began choking her until she felt she would pass out, according to the affidavit.

Williams, a Columbia Rock Bridge grad, was suspended indefinitely from the Missouri football program in December but remains on the Tigers’ roster for the upcoming season.