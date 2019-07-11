Moberly varsity girls tennis coach Kyle Wiechens and his assistant Ed Lewis have had seven to 12 high school athletes participate in the first three days of the Lady Spartans Tennis Camp during the early morning hours held July 8-12.

Coach Wiechens said he has had six newcomers being introduced to tennis during camp held through Wednesday in which five are freshmen and one is a senior.

“During our camp we are hoping to get our basics done as we will work on our serves, our fore hands and back hands, and we will be working on our footwork,” said Lady Spartans tennis coach Wiechens. “We will be placing a greater emphasis on footwork as it it important on how we can get to the ball and place ourselves into the best position to return the ball.”

To help develop better footwork techniques, Wiechens had his camp goers execute through a variety schemes of moving their feet around cones, and using a device that resembles a step ladder that forces athletes to quickly move their feet forward and side-to-side in between the 'rungs' using a choppy motion.

“These are exercises that help the girls to move forward and back quickly, while maintaining a balanced and proper form in hopes of this helping them to apply these techniques as they move about on the court while playing,” Wiechens explained. “Footwork is important because we want to make sure we can get to the ball in a proper motion and into a good position to return the ball. We want to get to the most optimal position to make our hit and our contact to make the tennis ball go where we want it.”

Wiechens said he and Lewis are expecting to have 16 returning tennis players and as many as 22 participate in the 2019 fall program once official team practices begin in about three weeks. Moberly girls compiled a team dual record of 12-7 a year ago, with its campaign coming to an end with a loss to Marshall in the Class 1 District 15 tournament semifinal.

“I'm excited to see what the girls are doing right now with this being our third day of camp and I hope their commitment and desire to learn carries over into our next season,” Wiechens added.

First serve of competition is set for Aug. 30 at Fulton and the Moberly tennis home opener is against Marshall on Sept. 4. A rare treat, Moberly will host a Lady Spartans Tennis Invitational on Sept. 11 in lieu of participating at the longstanding Richmond Tournament.