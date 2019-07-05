Seneca junior outfielder Monty Mailes earned all-state honorable mention honors in Class 4 from the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Other selections of note from the area include Aurora senior Gage Singer and Monett senior Corey Spain, both of whom enjoyed epic seasons and earned all-state first team.
Mailes scored 31 runs and stole 35 bases for the Indians and his punch at the plate produced six doubles, three triples, two home runs, and 15 RBI.
Crowder recruit Singer won Gatorade’s Missouri player of the year and Big 8 East player of the year for a season where he did not allow an earned run over 35 innings pitched. Singer finished 6-0 with 82 strikeouts and four walks over 35 innings, while at the plate, he produced a .388 average with six home runs and 21 RBI.
Arkansas commit Spain proved not too far behind Singer with a 7-1 record and a 0.69 ERA — only six earned runs surrendered all season. Spain struck out 109 and walked 18 over 60 2/3 innings. He earned Big 8 West player of the year honors.
MHSBCA ALL-STATE BASEBALL
CLASS 4
FIRST TEAM
P: Gage Singer, Aurora
P: Corey Spain, Monett
P: Gabe Nutter, Pembroke Hill
P: Jake Eddington, Doniphan
P: Zach Davidson, Helias Catholic
C: Ryan Nedblake, Excelsior Springs
C: Jimmy Obertop, Westminster Christian
C: Dylan Watson, Boonville
IF: Trevor Austin, Helias Catholic
IF: Will Duff, Springfield Catholic
IF: Chase Spoonomore, Savannah
IF: Spencer Hunter, St. Francis Borgia
IF: Jake Wilcox, St. Pius X
OF: Marco Martin, Excelsior Springs
OF: Simon Holst, Excelsior Springs
OF: Marcus Smith, Pembroke Hill
OF: Garrison Hibbs, Warrenton
DH/UT: Joe Schmidt, St. Francis Borgia
DH/UT: Jacob Hager, Lutheran South
DH/UT: Connor Barnes, Boonville
DH/UT: Zach Cole, Springfield Catholic
SECOND TEAM
P: Reece Lang, Boonville
P: Zach Brasier, Westminster Christian
P: Bryce Mayer, St. Francis Borgia
P: Nick Moten, Westminster Christian
C: Aaron Berkowitz, Pembroke Hill
C: Jadon Brady, Savannah
C: Brandon Hager, Lutheran South
IF: Nate Self, Sikeston
IF: Reed Metz, Logan-Rogersville
IF: Jack Czeschin, St. Francis Borgia
IF: Wesley Merriman, Monett
IF: Sam Stichnote, Southern Boone
OF: Zach Woehr, Helias Catholic
OF: Jacob Miller, Sullivan
OF: Duffin Makings, Marshall
DH/UT: Michael Long, MICDS
DH/UT: Layton Morgan, Hollister
DH/UT: Jeremy Rader, Springfield Catholic
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Dale Slater, Monett
P: Braden Berry, Savannah
P: Ethan Osborne, Southern Boone
C: Brooks Espy, Marshfield
C: Dalton Short, Lutheran St. Charles
C: Michael Hughes, St. Clair
IF: Corbyn Hutchings, Excelsior Springs
IF: Noah Jacobsen, Potosi
IF: Colton Gillespie, Kirksville
IF: Paxton Dempsay, Kirksville
IF: Jack Mosh, St. Pius X
OF: Alex Rivera, Monett
OF: Blaise Matheny, Westminster Christian
OF: Konner Hatfield, Hollister
OF: Monty Mailes, Seneca
DH/UT: Carson Barr, Aurora
DH/UT: Sam Hurayt, Lutheran St. Charles
DH/UT: Noah Bodenhausen, Savannah
DH/UT: Tanner Lain, Kirksville