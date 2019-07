Rainy weather moved out of Rothwell Park just minutes before the8:30 a.m. start of Moberly's 28th Annual Independence Day 5k Run/Walk event held Thursday, July 4.

Todd Beaverson, charter coordinator of this fundraising event, reported there were 97 entries. Coupled with sponsorships, nearly $4,000 was raised from this event that will help support Moberly High School's cross country program.

Overall male and female top runners of the 5k event were Jason Patchett and Miranda Easley.