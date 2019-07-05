Grain Valley High School junior Jacob Misiorowski is so unassuming that it’s impossible to gauge his success by his humble approach to the game of baseball.

“You would never know the kid was as talented and successful as he has been the past two seasons by talking to him, and I think that’s why everyone likes Jake so much,” Grain Valley coach Brian Driskell said of The Examiner’s 2019 Player of the Year.

“He’s one of the guys. He’s a great teammate, an even better kid than a player and a competitor. If we had a big game, everyone knew who was going to be on the mound.”

Misiorowski, who has verbally committed to Oklahoma State University, finished with a 9-2 record and 1.48 ERA. In 47 innings, he had 67 strikeouts and he threw a pair of no-hitters against Fort Osage and Platte County.

Opponents hit just .140 against him and he allowed just 19 hits all season. Last week he joined teammate Mason Rogers on the Class 5 all-state team as a second-team selection.

“When Jake pitched, we just felt like we were going to win,” Rogers said. “He’s one of the best high school pitchers I’ve ever seen. I’m glad I’m playing with him and not against him.”

Driskell is also thrilled to have the hard-throwing right-hander on his side.

“Jake single-handedly put our team on his back several times throughout the season to give us the opportunity to win a game,” Driskell said. “But think about this – he allowed just 19 hits all season. That’s nuts. He’s that good, and he’s only going to get better.”

Misiorowski was a key ingredient in the Eagles’ 20-10 overall record after jumping from the smaller Missouri River Valley Conference West to the Suburban Small Seven, in which they were conference champs with a 9-1 record.

“It was so much fun having that kind of success in a bigger conference,” said Misiorwoski, who would prefer to talk about his coaches and teammates than his personal success.

“I had a lot of success, but I owe so much of it to my coaches and teammates. I have great defense behind me and I don’t hit, so all my teammates take care of me offensively. They are as much a part of this honor and I am so thankful and surprised to win this award.”

When asked about winning the award as a junior, he grinned and shrugged his shoulders.

“I work hard to be a good player, and I’ll keep working hard because it would be cool to win it again as a senior,” he admitted. “But all I really care about is that our team has success.”

The Eagles lost to Blue Springs South in the district championship game this season.

“We want to make a deeper run into the playoffs next year and I think we have the talent to do it,” Misiorowski said. “I’m already thinking about next year – we all are.”