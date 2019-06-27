It’s been a good week for Kansas City Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson.

His parents are visiting from Toronto, and he has not been able to see them in person for two years, and the Mavericks announced Wednesday the re-signing of two standouts from the 2018-19 campaign in forwards C.J. Eick and Loren Ulett.

“Yeah, a great week, visiting with my parents, letting them see the grandkids and then announcing the signing of two guys who meant so much to the team last year,” Dickson said Wednesday afternoon.

Eick, who scored 27 points on 12 goals and 15 assists in 70 games for Kansas City last season, returns to the Mavericks for his third season with the club.

“C.J. is one of those guys who really works hard on the ice, and he is so consistent,” Dickson said. “With our travel schedule, and all the things that can happen, you always know what to expect from C.J., and that’s so important to his coach and his teammates.”

In 92 career games for the Mavs, the Appleton, Wis., native has totaled 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points. A 5-foot-7, 161-pound spark plug, Eick’s next game will be his 200th career ECHL game.

The 27-year-old was one of the Mavericks’ most disciplined players last year, tying for second on the team with a +12 rating and 24 penalty minutes.

Ulett enters his second year with the club, after being signed from the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Birmingham Bulls halfway through the season. In 38 games with Kansas City last season, Ulett tallied three goals and five assists for eight points.

“A lot of coaches asked if Loren was on a two-way contract with the AHL (American Hockey League),” Dickson said of the Triple-A league, which is just a step away from the National Hockey League. “He’s an impact player and he has good size and a good shot. When he’s around the net, he can make things happen.”

The 6-foot-1, 209-pounder’s hard-hitting playing style resulted in 93 penalty minutes, third most on the team.

“He can mix it up,” Dickson quipped. “He makes things happen out on the ice.”

The 24-year-old from Port Perry, Ontario, also excelled in the postseason, scoring two goals in the Mavericks’ 4-3 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in Game 5 of the 2019 Mountain Division semifinals.

“We’ve got a lot of good news coming real soon,” Dickson added. “We’re working hard in the offseason to bring back the guys who meant so much to the team and (adding) some new, exciting the players our fans are really going to enjoy watching.”