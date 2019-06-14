Registrations are being accepted now for the annual Moberly Greyhounds Booster Club Golf Tournament to be held June 24 at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

The four person scramble event has a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Team entry fee is $400 which includes the use of golf cart, refreshments, a birdie package, and mulligans.

For additional information or to register a team contact Jonn Bosecker, Moberly Greyhounds Booster Club president, by calling 651-0310.

Persons can also register or make a hole sponsorship by contacting Pat Burke at the MACC Activity Center office weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. by calling 263-1057.