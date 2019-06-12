Caterpillar won its eighth game in 11 starts by blanking Custom Weatherproofing in a doubleheader Monday night at Rolling Hills park by the scores of 15-0 and 18-0.

Caterpillar, 8-3 on the season, took just two innings in the first game against Custom Weatherproofing by exploding for 10 runs in the first and five again in the second.

Brooke Eichelberger picked up the win in the circle for Caterpillar while Rachel Massa took the loss for Custom Weatherproofing. Eichelberger pitched all three innings and struck out six batters. She also gave up two hits and two walks. Massa, meanwhile, pitched two innings and allowed 15 runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four.

Caterpillar also had 11 hits in the game, with Reese Lavers going 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and five RBIs. Brooke Eichelberger finished the game with a double, triple and one RBI while Ashlen Homan added a single, double and three RBIs, Zoey Laster with one single and two RBIs, Lexi Maddex, Alyssa Gross and Becky Evans each with one single and Haylie Mendez with one RBI.

For Custom Weatherproofing, Rachel Massa and McKinzie Elliott each had one hit.

In the second game, Caterpillar scored two in the first and eight in each of the second and third innings to win by the mercy rule.

Olivia Eichelberger was the winning pitcher for Caterpillar while Rachel Massa took the loss for Custom Weatherproofing, who dropped to 1-5. Eichelberger pitched all three innings and gave up four hits while striking out two batters. Massa, meanwhile, pitched two innings and gave up 10 runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Caterpillar also finished the game with 10 hits, with Zoey Laster going 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs. Olivia Eichelberger had two singles and five RBIs while Brooke Eichelberger added two singles and one RBI, Lexi Maddex with one triple and two RBIs, Alyssa Gross with one double and two RBIs, Reese Lavers and Ashlen Homan each with one single and Becky Evans and Bayleigh Warren each with one RBI.

For Custom Weatherproofing, Kaitlyn Divine had one triple while Alexis Curtis added one double and Rachel Massa and Alexis Trigg each with one single.





