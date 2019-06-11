The Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s got solid pitching and hitting performances in a doubleheader sweep of Warrensburg Post 131 Sunday at Hidden Valley Park.

The A’s won the first game 4-1 on a strong pitching performance from Sam Carlson. He allowed just one run on four hits, walked one and struck out one in four innings to pick up the win. Cade Bissell threw three shutout innings and struck out four to pick up the save.

Christian Garcia led the A’s offense with two hits, one run and two RBIs.

Blue Springs then completed the sweep with a 7-3 victory. Kalib Martin picked up the win as he gave up just one hit in five innings of relief and struck out two for the win. Garcia scored two runs in the win. Devin Donovan had a hit, a run and an RBI.

FIKE DROPS TWO: Blue Springs Post 499 Fike finished the Branson Tournament 0-4 after dropping a pair of games Saturday.

In the first game, Fike fell 6-0 to the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers. Easton Harmsen picked up the loss as he gave up two runs on three hits, walked three and struck out six in four innings. He, Tyler Slinkerd and Hayden Engman each had one hit.

Fike then dropped a close one in a 5-4 loss to Joplin in the second game Saturday. Fike scored three runs in the first inning and one in the third. Joplin scored one run in the first, one in the second and three in the fifth.

Caden Rardon was the losing pitcher as he surrendered five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out eight in 4 ⅓ innings. Harmsen, Rardon and Daryk Carey each had a hit and an RBI.