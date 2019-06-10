Cooper County Land Title’s Emma West did it with her arm and bat Thursday night against Central Bank in Babe Ruth 16U softball at Rolling Hills park.

While striking out seven batters in 3 2/3 innings for CCLT, West also went 2-for-2 with a single, double and three RBIs in a 15-1 win over Central Bank.

CCLT, improving to 8-1 on the season, scored the majority of their runs in the first-two innings by pushing across eight runs. However after a scoreless third inning, CCLT came back and exploded for six more runs in the top half of the fourth and one again in the fifth to win by the run rule.

As for West, the right-handed hurler also gave up just one run on two walks for the win. Carson Dee, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning in relief and walked one batter. Cassidy Bishop took the loss for Central Bank, who dropped to 1-7, and gave up 14 runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Mia Hatter also had two hits in the game for CCLT with a single, double and three RBIs. Daylynn Baker and Cara Bishop each had two singles while Anna Thompson added a single and one RBI, Kylie Biesemeyer with one single and Heaven Mustion with one RBI.



