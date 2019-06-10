A-Bow-K almost completed the sweep Thursday night in Babe Ruth 12U softball at Rolling Hills park.

After beating Lady River Rats in the first game 13-8, A-Bow-K fell in the second game against Moberly by a score of 8-6.

A-Bow-K, 3-3 on the season, had the perfect start in the first game against Lady River Rats by exploding for six runs in the first, three again in the second and four in the third to go up 13-3. However in the top half of the fourth, Lady River Rats rallied back with five runs to cut the lead back to five.

Mabry Caton picked up the win in the circle for A-Bow-K while Kaylyn Campbell took the loss for Lady River Rats. Caton pitched all four innings and gave up eight runs on just one hit and nine walks while striking out four batters. Campbell, meanwhile, pitched three innings and struck out five batters while giving up 13 runs on five hits and six walks.

Amera Wright went 2-for-3 in the game for A-Bow-K with a single, triple and one RBI. Mabry Caton had two singles while Kierstyn Woodruff added one single and Kaelyn Townlain with one RBI.

For Lady River Rats, Kandyce Campbell had one single while Kaylyn Campbell added two RBIs and Hailey Monnig with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Moberly took the early lead against A-Bow-K by pushing across four runs in the first and three again in the second to go up 7-0. Meanwhile, after A-Bow-K rallied back with three runs in the top half of the third, Moberly came back and plated one in the bottom half of the inning to make it 8-3. A-Bow-K made it interesting in the top half of the third by pushing across three runs to cut the lead to two.

Mallory Brown picked up the win in the circle for Moberly, 7-1 on the season, while Addison Johnson took the loss for A-Bow-K. Brown pitched all four innings and gave up six runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out two batters. Johnson, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings and gave up eight runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Moberly also out-hit A-Bow-K 5-2, with Julia Sloan going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Addison Schiltz finished the game with one double and one RBI while Paige Westhues added one single and one RBI, Ayla King and Madison Thompson each with one single and Mallory Brown with one RBI.

For A-Bow-K, Amera Wright homered and drove in two runs while Kierstyn Woodruff added one single and one RBI and Cayle John with one RBI.



