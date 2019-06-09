Saturday was a little bittersweet for Kirksville’s Hannah Meyer.

The former Tiger who graduated a few weeks ago put on her basketball gear for the first time since Kirksville’s season ended back in February, playing in the 32nd NEMO All-Star game at the Kirksville Primary School.

She had already said her goodbyes to her home gym back on senior night against Mexico and thought that part of her life was over. Though she seemed just as cheerful as she usually is on the outside, she said there was some “internal sadness” being back on the court for one last time.

“This was kind of sad today. I didn’t think I missed it, but I definitely missed it,” said Meyer, who scored seven points in the girls game. “I thought I would be able to put my shoes away and be fine, but this was a little sad.”

The event, hosted each year by the Northeast Missouri Officials Association, brings together seniors from all over the area to have one last time to play. Making it even cooler is that it puts kids usually separated by classes together for one time.

The girls game included immediate area schools such as Green City, Knox County, Scotland County and Novinger, as well as Palmyra, Clark County, Highland and many others. Toss in players from Macon, Milan and Brashear on the boys side with those same schools, and there’s a cool melting pot of basketball that never crosses paths.



Which makes things interesting for the coaches of the four teams. Former Brashear girls coach and new Schuyler County athletic director Chris Prewitt coached the girls blue team, which fell 60-46. Palmyra’s Audrey Fohey led the blue squad with 12 points, and the red team was led by Canton’s Laken Hugenberg and Highland’s Kennedy Flanagan, a Western Illinois commit, who each had 16.

On the boys side, the blue team, coached by Green City’s Donnie Fields, won 97-79 over their red counterparts. Fields said they had quick 90-minute practices this morning before all the other activities that come with being chosen, which includes lunch at Colton’s Steakhouse and a trip to the movies. He said most of that practice was spent talking about spacing, so Kirksville’s Austin Penick and Palmyra’s Ragar McKinney could get open outside. That would then open up the lane for his son Devin, Green City’s all-time leading scorer, and La Plata’s Gunnar McHenry, and the other stars on the team.

“They’re such great players that, we had a short practice this morning and gave them an idea of what we wanted them to do, and they can just play,” Fields said. “I looked at (assistant) coach (Steve) McHenry there and said, ‘How’d you like to coach this all year?’ I told him it’d make our lives a lot easier and we’d get a lot more sleep if we coached a team like this all year.”

His gameplan proved effective as Penick led all scorers with 29 points, which would have been a career-best had it been a varsity game back for the Tigers. He knocked down six 3-pointers in the second half, gaining the hot hand early in the third quarter as he knocked down his first three quickly into the period.



“It felt great. It just felt free, so I let them go,” said Penick, always a man of few words.



McKinney, a John Wood commit, finished with 20 points of his own as the blue team did it’s best to hit 100 points. Penick’s 3-point barrage in the third quarter turned things into a bit of a shootout as the red team tried to answer. Macon’s Jamison Hogsett finished as the red team’s leading scorer with 18 points.

For a bunch of kids who had never played together, though there were several teammates paired together for one last time, the players felt like everything came to place pretty well for those circumstances.



“It was weird. We all clicked even though we didn’t know each other, we all just played together,” Meyer said.

For the Kirksville players, being the largest school in the area means they have hardly any crossover with the Class 1 and 2 schools. The Tigers did play Clark County, Palmyra and Highland this year, so these athletes weren’t totally unknown. But closer Class 1 schools like Novinger, La Plata and Green City can be a bit foreign despite being nearby. Penick said he knew a handful of names outside of Kirksville, but Saturday was the first time he had a face to go with, along with learning their game.

“It’s nice to get all the levels together,” Fields said. “It lets some kids see a Class 1 against a Class 3 or 4, and how they match up. There are some great players on both ends and I’m glad they do it.”

For Fields, Saturday was a sentimental game for him, too, as it is the last time he gets to coach his son Devin. Devin dominates the Gophers’ record book and got to do so for four years under his dad. But now as Devin, who finished with 15 points Saturday, heads off to Truman next year, he’ll belong to coach Jeff Horner instead.

And Fields picked Steve McHenry as his assistant so he could have a similar goodbye since his son Gunnar will be departing from La Plata. And it was an awesome ending for both families.

“It was worth it,” Fields said