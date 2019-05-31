Friday

May 31, 2019 at 12:01 AM


AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, MAY 31

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Satchel Paige Tournament

At Cleveland Park, Kansas City

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Eagles

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

10 a.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Jefferson City Post 5

3 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Washington (Mo.) Post 218

Satchel Paige Tournament

At Cleveland Park, Kansas City

Noon — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Kansas City Blues

 

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Lee’s Summit Outlaws

Satchel Paige Tournament

At Cleveland Park, Kansas City

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. TBD

 

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Belgian Knockout, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Fencing: FIE Grand Prix: China, 6 a.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA: Coastal Carolina vs. Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: NCAA: Southern at Mississippi State, noon, SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: NCAA: Duke vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA: Clemson vs. Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Extreme sports: Snipes Skateboard Street Pro final, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Arizona vs. UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: NCAA: Ohio State at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: Indianapolis, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: NCAA: Stony Brook at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: NCAA: Mercer at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• WNBA: Seattle at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: ARCA Series: Pocono, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: Indianapolis, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA: Cincinnati at Oregon State, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Friday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)