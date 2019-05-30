Thursday

May 30, 2019 at 12:01 AM


AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, MAY 30

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Independence Post 21 vs. Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park

 

FRIDAY, MAY 31

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Satchel Paige Tournament

At Cleveland Park, Kansas City

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Eagles

 

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament

At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia

10 a.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Jefferson City Post 5

3 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Washington (Mo.) Post 218

Satchel Paige Tournament

At Cleveland Park, Kansas City

Noon — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Kansas City Blues

 

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Belgian Knockout, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Washington vs. Arizona, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: St. Louis at Philadelphia, noon, MLB (272)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: UCLA vs. Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Extreme sports: Snipes Skateboard Street Pro semifinal, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. at Italy, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Qatar, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Alabama, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Track and field: IAAF Diamond League: Stockholm, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)