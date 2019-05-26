Just three days after the natural disaster tore through the town and Jefferson City where the state meet was supposed to be held, the Mustangs found themselves competing in a different venue at Walton Stadium in Columbia where all the events from what is supposed to be two days of competition were condensed to a single day on Saturday. No problem for Eldon, though.

The Mustang girls put together the highest team finish in program history, placing fifth out of 70 Class 3 teams with 27 points that only trailed Trinity Catholic (118), John Burroughs (59) and both Cardinal Ritter and Knob Noster (29), two points from a team trophy. Meanwhile, Eldon’s Hunter Bushnell was a two-time state champion as he took first in the 100-meter and 200-meter para dashes.

“It is easy to step back now and not take those little things for granted. The fact that we had every single one of our athletes here, not a single one was injured and not a single one had a family member injured,” Eldon coach Tobby Eldridge said. “We were truly able to be focused and be here and I think it was kind of nice for their families to be able to get away also and not have to think about everything else going on, just focus on what we are doing here today.”

Well, Eldon athletes certainly gave the community something to be happy about with all the top eight finishes among a field of 16 athletes for each event that produced trips to the podium and All-State recognition including a girls’ team that did just that in seven out of nine events.

“This might have happened but we’re still ready to come and compete, get focused and go back home and finish helping clean up,” Eldon senior Rachel Hanks said of representing her hometown.

“Bring some good fortune to the town.”

Although it would certainly be easy to understand if some thoughts were geared towards home. The Mustangs had missed a day of practice in preparation for state and Eldridge and his staff had an unusual task of trying to find the balance between athletes doing everything in their power to help with the aftermath while also getting ready for the final meet of the season.

“What a lot of people don’t realize about our girls is how hard they try, but how much they care about other people,” he said. It is really hard for them with what is going on in our community because they wanted to be out cutting wood, hauling trees off and helping people gather their stuff.

“They still went out a little bit, but it is hard for them to think about today when people in our town are hurting… I really feel like they competed to the best of their potential, which is really what we ask for them.”

One athlete who showed plenty of potential was freshman Caroline Beckmann who came to state to compete in a maximum of four events and left with four state medals. The flying freshman took third in the long jump, sixth in the triple jump and eighth in the high jump while also helping the 4x400 relay team place sixth. Even with all that, she felt she could have done even more.

“I’ve been hard on myself today, but I just keep telling myself I have three more years so it is fine if I don’t get on top of the podium sometimes,” she said.

“Honestly, it kind of feels like another meet to me but I’m trying to make it seem that way so I don’t make myself too nervous and mess up,” she added with a smile. “I’m just trying to keep my nerves down, but besides that it has been fun. It is crazy being here, it really is.”

And while one career is just beginning, it was the final show for others who made sure to summarize their high school careers with state medals.

Senior Haley Clifton made sure she got two of them this year. She finished seventh in the discus last season and seventh in the shot put in 2017, but now walks away second in the shot put and fourth in the discus, respectively. She also walks away as the school record holder in both throws.

“Going from seventh my sophomore year to second my senior year is a big jump and I’m very proud of myself,” Clifton said of the shot put while also being more than happy to take home a medal in the discus.

“I could not do it without my coaches or family pushing me so I have to say, ‘kudos,’ to them for dealing with me and my attitude,” she added jokingly. “I mean, I am a teenager.”

And there is a few things she has learned while throwing for Eldon the past four years. One, is continuing to push and believe in herself even when she felt she was incapable of doing so as it resulted in higher spots on the podium. Another, is having faith in and paying attention to coaches because they, “know what they are doing” and continued to push the senior to new distances.

“It has been the best four years I could have asked for,” Clifton said. “With how close the team was, it has just gotten closer and closer. You see all the different characters that come out and I always tell everyone, ‘Even if you don’t get the medal it is the character you bring with you and what you leave with.’ Just keep your head up and stay proud of yourself.”

It is not the end for Clifton, though, as her track and field career continues at Missouri Southern in Joplin. If there is one thing she intends to bring with her to Southwest Missouri, it is likely the idea of being a good teammate as that is what she felt she was surrounded by as a Mustang. That even applies in the worst of situations like a tornado, which Joplin has also had experience with.

Clifton said one of the first things she did after the tornado on Wednesday night was making sure the people she knew were ok.

“I’m having to learn a lot more, when this happens you just have to be there,” she said.

"We are all thankful for all of us being here and we’ve gotten so much closer.”

Hanks is another senior who leaves with All-State honors and a school record after placing eighth in the pole vault. She attributed the weight room, the coaching staff and even the competition for all their encouragement at any given meet as to how she got there.

“It is just really fulfilling to me. I feel like my senior year has been really crazy and I just wanted to go out with a big bang so I’m glad I got there today,” she said.

Bushnell is also pushing forward. After attaining his first manual wheelchair about two weeks prior to his debut in the Maroon and Gold Relays at Eldon in April, the senior made extra time to meet the required amount of practices just to race in the para 100-meter dash where he finished second. Now, he is a two-time state champion after finishing first not only in that race but the 200-meter as well.

“It means I can do something. That is motivation for myself that I found in little pieces throughout since my injury,” said Bushnell who was paralyzed from the chest down after a football injury nearly two years ago. “It has only ramped up since track because sports are my absolute everything. Through my injury that is just something I’ve done, just find little things here to get myself accomplished, give myself purpose and give me something to work towards.

“Track was no different and it was every single day out there grinding until I couldn’t and just pushing myself to be the best I can be.”

Bushnell is not done yet, though. He qualified for nationals at his debut in Eldon and is excited to be heading to Minnesota in July to compete with other para athletes. After taking down the 100-meter and 200-meter races, he also has his sights set on a 400 in the future.

“It is good to see over time how I was able to do the 100 and my times kept coming down each meet and would get faster and faster until I started doing the 200,” he said. “I’m getting better every single meet and adding more and being able to do farther distances. I’m close to being able to do a 400 if I pace myself and I’ll be able to do that next year.

“I’m excited to see where it goes and excited to see how I’m getting better. It makes you feel good that you know you have succeeded, eve if it is not as much as you want. You still have succeeded and that’s all that matters.”

In one of the final races of the day, the Eldon girls’ 4x400 relay team of seniors Kristan Wilson and Nicole Reynolds, junior Lauren Imler and Beckmann also reached the podium finishing sixth in the race. The team also set a new school record. Not a bad way to wrap things up.

“We are definitely motivated as a team. We know how to push ourselves and I think we are pretty good about that,” Beckmann said.

“We are a team, act as a team and do things as a team so that closeness helps us do things for each other.”

“It also helps when I push them to do handoffs and they don’t want to listen and do them,” Imler jokingly added, who was referred to as the relay team’s “Mom.”

Now, another senior class leaves and Eldridge said it was a good one with Wilson, Reynolds, Clifton and Hanks making All-State and owning school records.

“They are going to be a tough class to replace and our job as coaches is making sure the next person is ready to go, but they have been tremendous for our and our program,” the coach pointed out.

Wilson is optimistic the next Mustangs will be ready.

“This year with our freshmen we expected them to do great things, but they’ve done even more great things than we thought they were going to do,” she said.

ELDON GIRLS’ RESULTS

-High Jump: Caroline Beckmann (8th) 5 feet and 2 inches

-Pole Vault: Rachel Hanks (8th) 10-00

-Long Jump: Caroline Beckmann (3rd) 17-04

-Triple Jump: Caroline Beckmann (6th) 35-10 1/4

-Discus: Haley Clifton (4th) 116-03

-Shot Put: Haley Clifton (2nd) 39-08

-800-Meter Run: Lauren Imler (9th) 2:27.99

-4x800 Relay: Emily Guthrie, Mariah Waldenburg, Haley Thompson and Lauren Imler (12th) 10:28.59

-4x400 Relay: Kristan Wilson, Caroline Beckmann, Lauren Imler and Nicole Reynolds (6th) 4:09.55

ELDON BOYS’ RESULTS

-100-Para: Hunter Bushnell (1st) 40.85 seconds

-200-Para: Hunter Bushnell (1st) 1:11.58

-400-Meter Dash: Samuel Rivera (16th) 52.89

-800-Meter Run: Samuel Rivera (10th) 2:05.21