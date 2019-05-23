Three Moberly High School girl soccer players were named by member coaches to the 2019 MSHSAA Class 2 District 15’s all-tournament team for their performance in the Lady Spartans 7-0 loss to Chillicothe in district play.
Moberly junior defenders Allison Farris and Rebekah Mefford were first team selections, while junior forward Tara Ginter is named honorable mention.
Three Lady Spartan soccer players honored
