There will be a high school basketball shootout held May 30-31 at Northeast R-IV School at Cairo with more than 50 boys and girls scrimmages being played.

The 30-minute game scrimmages will be played at both the elementary and high school gyms at Cairo starting as early as 9 a.m.

Among the schools participating with Cairo include Moberly, Westran, Salisbury, Higbee, Sturgeon, Community, Milan, Pilot Grove, Macon, La Plata, Fayette, Atlanta and Macon County.

The public is welcome to attend any of these scrimmages.



