Northeast R-IV School at Cairo will offer a Bearcats Baseball Camp for athletes entering grades 3-8 on June 3-5.

The camp fee is $15 per athlete or for two or more children from the same family the cost is $25.

Camp hours are from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Cairo varsity head coach Morgan Matthews said the event will be held regardless of weather or field conditions and that persons should report first to the schools Commons Area.

If needed, the camp will be held indoors at the school gym.