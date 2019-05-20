Boonville senior Madison Lenz couldn’t resist the opportunity to play basketball again while recently signing a letter of intent with State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

After playing for the Lady Pirates basketball team the last four years, Lenz said she chose State Fair because they had a good dental hygiene program and she has always been a big fan of the Roadrunners.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker, who has coached Lenz all four years, said Madison has always been a great teammate by knowing her role, making others around her better and representing the Lady Pirate Family by being a positive role model. “I would like to congratulate Madison on contributing both her academic and athletic careers at SFCC next year,” Hunziker said. “Madison works hard both on the court and in the classroom. We want to wish her the best of luck next season as a Roadrunner.”

While playing on the varsity team the last-two years, Lenz finished her career with a total of 37 points along with 22 rebounds, 27 steals and 17 assists.

State Fair Community College Women’s Basketball coach Kevin Bucher said for one Boonville has had really good girls teams in the last several years and he has recruited several. “Watching Madison play over the years I love pressing and I love trapping and we try to get area kids as much as we can and at the same time be at the level where we have been nationally ranked at State Fair eight of the nine years I have been here,” Bucher said. “I love kids who want to play and she wanted to continue. I told her just because you are finishing here, there may be opportunities at State Fair. How much playing time she gets depends on how much work she does and things like that. Madison will probably play the 2 or 3 position. I like Madison’s speed but she will have to work on her shooting and other things. She has been to a lot of our ballgames and she knows our style of play and they know I get on them and know how intense I get. She is also going into a program that we offer at State Fair so why not come out and play.”

Lenz, a three-year varsity letterwinner at Boonville, said she knows she will need to improve on her toughness at the next level and probably could use some help shooting outside. “My short term goals are getting better and improving all my skills as well as getting a good experience,” Lenz said.

As for the highlight of her career, Lenz said it was making it to sectionals as a sophomore. She said it was the best experience she could’ve gotten and the team learned from it. “As far as individual, it would be getting the experience to be on varsity and learn a lot from the upperclassmen since my sophomore year,” Lenz said. “This year for sure I thought we would make it to the Final Four but we just fell short in districts. I believe that they will make it there next year.”

Of course Lenz is no stranger to basketball. Since the age of five, the senior standout said she has not gone a year without a basketball in her hands.

“I’m definitely going to miss all the chemistry I had with all of my teammates,” Lenz said. “I am also going to miss coach Hunziker as a coach and person but I will be back to watch.”

As for the recruiting process, Lenz said Coach Bucher has been coming to her games since she was a sophomore because her aunt is involved with the State Fair basketball program and she brought him along.