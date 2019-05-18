OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Baltimore Ravens addressed two needs on Friday by signing free agent linebacker Shane Ray and veteran receiver Michael Floyd.

Baltimore also signed free agent Pernell McPhee, an outside linebacker who played with the Ravens from 2011-14.

Ray and Floyd were former first-round draft picks. Drafted 23rd overall out of Missouri by Denver in 2015, Ray had eight sacks in 2016. Over the next two seasons, however, the Kansas City native had a combined two sacks but was his playing time limited because of injuries.

The Ravens hope the addition of Ray and McPhee, who has 31 career sacks, can help offset the loss of Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith to free agency.

Floyd caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in 2018, his only year with the Washington Redskins.

The 29-year-old Floyd was selected 13th overall in the 2012 draft by Arizona. Over his career, Floyd has 266 receptions for 3,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Ravens hope he will provide another target for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.