The Lee’s Summit North boys tennis team had a little help advancing to the Class 2 state team quarterfinals.

Springfield Central had a player unavailable so the Broncos started with a pair of forfeit victories on the way to a 5-0 victory over the Bulldogs Friday afternoon at Lee’s Summit North High School.

With the player not available, Springfield Central had to default the No. 3 doubles match and the No. 6 singles match, putting the Broncos ahead 2-0 before play even started.

Joe Hammerly and Matthew DeBacker dominated for an 8-1 victory in No. 1 doubles. The No. 2 duo of Nick Mathis and Logan Leslie also cruised to an 8-1 win.

Lukas Parrish then closed it out with the first singles victory, winning 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 5 match for the necessary five victories.

“We were leading all of the other singles matches when play was stopped,” Broncos coach Stu Reece said. “We will face a good Joplin team, which was a 5-0 winner versus Springfield Kickapoo.”

The Broncos will face the Eagles in the state quarterfinal at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lee’s Summit North, or at noon at the Metro East Tennis Center in Blue Springs if it is raining.

The winner advances to the Class 2 state team final four, starting May 23 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.