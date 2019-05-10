Truman and Staley brought the bats out in their regular season finale.

Staley outscored the host Patriots 12-3 in the final four innings to break a 9-9 tie and claim a 21-12 Suburban Large Seven victory Thursday.

Truman scored five runs – sparked by Braeden Schramm’s three-run home run – in the first inning to take a 5-4 lead.

After Staley scored five runs in the top of the third, Truman countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to tie it. Bradley Menzies, who was 2-for-4, capped that rally with a two run double.

Staley, which is ranked second in the Class 5 state poll, scored two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. They added three in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh to pull away.

Josh Patrick was 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBIs for the Patriots, who finished with 14 hits. Schramm finished with four RBIs and two runs, Nate Camby and Jaden Evans each added two hits and an RBI and Zach Servi had one hit and two RBIs as Truman finished the regular season at 11-15 overall and 4-8 in the conference.

Staley, which beat Truman 1-0 on April 3, finished the regular season at 23-5 and 10-0 in the conference.

Truman is seeded fifth in the Class 5 District 14 Tournament and will meet No. 4 Blue Springs in the first round Monday at Grain Valley High School.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 8, FORT OSAGE 3: Defensive troubles cost Fort Osage in a Suburban Middle Seven loss to the host Hornets in the regular season finale Thursday.

Fort Osage, which clinched the conference title earlier in the week, surrendered seven runs – four unearned – in the fifth inning after taking a 3-1 lead in the top of the inning.

“Clinched the conference earlier in the week and didn’t really show up for today’s game,” Fort Osage coach Todd Bissell said. “We have struggled at the plate late in the season and hope to turn things around next week for districts. We knew coming in we were planning on getting a lot of pitchers work tonight but had one poor inning defensively and couldn’t recover.”

Logan Phillips and Trey Lockard each pitched two innings and Steven Orwick allowed no runners in 1 2/3 innings before Micah Copeland was the victim of shaky defense and suffered the loss.

Lockard had three hits, and Ethan Gotch, Darren Horning and Phillips each had an RBI for the Indians, who finished 9-3 in the conference and dropped to 10-15 overall.

Fort Osage meets Raytown in the first round of the Class 5 District 14 Tournament at 7 p.m. Monday at Grain Valley High School.