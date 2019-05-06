Northeast R-IV School at Cairo, Higbee and Madison high schools all had athletes finish within the top four of their respective event while competing at the 2019 MSHSAA Class 1 District 2 track & field meet to advance to next weekend's sectional round. The district event was held Saturday at La Plata High School.

Those advancing from this district compete at the Sectional 1 meet being hosted at South Callaway High School of Mokane on May 11.

To view complete results from this district meet visit the website athletic.net and click on the appropriate name of the event. Here is a look at the top eight finishers from each school, but only top four advance to sectionals.

Cairo Qualifiers

Senior Dillon Schumann was quick enough to qualify in three running events at sectionals. He placed fourth in the 100m dash (12.07) and the 200m dash (24.64), and freshman Brandon Dennis in the 200m had a sixth place time of 25.05.

The other running event involving Shumann is the boys 200m relay in which Tanner Adams, Gittemeier and Dennis all worked together for a second place effort with a time of 1:37.73.

Adams was the district champion in the boys 110m hurdles (16.41) and Isaac Brockman finished second in the 1600m run (5:08.85).

Freshman Gage Wilson had a pair of 8th place finishes in the high jump (5-04) and the triple jump (36-01).

On the girls side sophomore Quincy Wiegand was third-best in the 200m dash (29.23) to advance to sectionals. She also took fifth in the 300m hurdles (51.92) and she placed fifth in the long jump (14-06.50). Gilmore had a fifth place finish in the 400m (1:07.97) and sixth in the 800m run (2:52.15).

Morgan Wortmann placed seventh in the 400m dash (1:12.80).

Higbee Qualifiers

Higbee sophomore Brett Nauerth had three top eight finishes at districts; 100m dash (6th, 12.07, high jump (7th, 5-06) and the 300m hurdles (5th, 47.3).

Jason Cook had a 6th place effort in the 800m run (2:22.21) and Seth Kirby placed 8th in the 400m dash (58.75)

On the girls side, Higbee's 200m relay team was 7th with a time of 2:06.82 minutes. Runners were Macy Whisenand, Shelby Clark, Alexis Whisenand and Grace Westfall.

Grace Westfall advances to sectionals in two events. She placed third in the long jump (14-09.50) and fourth in the 200m dash (29.26).

Madison Qualifiers

Madison High School senior Jimmy Layton is the district boys champion in the javelin event with a throw of 141 feet and is the only Panther boy athlete advancing.

Savannah Cullom took third in 100m hurdles (17.05), and she advances in the 300m hurdles with her fourth place effort of 51.51, a personal best. Mallory Greiwe was fifth in the 200m dash (29.67) and she turned in a 7th place throw of 89 feet in the javelin.

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/columbia-daily-tribune-podcasts/drew-lock-and-terry-beckner-jr-were-drafted-so-who/embed"