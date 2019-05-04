Having the second-best preliminary time in the girls 100m dash, Knox County’s Jaiden Linebaugh wasn’t too surprised that she pulled out a first place final run on Saturday at the Class 1 District 2 track meet at La Plata.

She was more surprised when teammate Madison Easley, who finished second, jumped into her arms following the race. So Linebaugh was prepared for another jump after the two finished first and second in the 200m race, too.

“It was awesome, it was such a great experience,” said Linebaugh, a junior. “I was excited, she was excited. … She jumped in my arms after the 100 and then it was just a hug after the 200. (I was ready) for her to jump again.”

Overall, Saturday was a dominant day all around for the Eagles. The boys won the team title for the second year in a row, a Knox County first. And with only seven athletes on the girls side, the Lady Eagles pulled out a fifth place team finish, winning four events and having two seconds.

So for the second year in a row, the Knox boys got to celebrate with a victory lap around the track at La Plata, with albeit a much slower time after the many events that all competed in during the day.

“It’s awesome. Coming into this, we thought we had a shot if we were able to come in and do what we were supposed to,” said Knox County coach Bruce Vannoy, who had just had a bag of ice dumped on him. “And everyone did. We had some kids who were on the borderline and they all moved up and made the top four, getting big points for us. That was probably the best part of the day. We hadn’t had a district title — before last year — since the mid-'80s.”

“That’s amazing. It’s never been done in Knox County history,” said junior thrower Brady Walton. “Last year felt great and this year feels even better.”

Walton and the other Knox throwers put them in contention just as they did last year.

Senior Logan Miller took first in shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 11.25 inches and Walton followed with a second place finish on a throw of 43 feet, 1.75 inches. Miller also won the boys discus and took second in javelin, and Robert Mauck took fourth in javelin.

On the track, sophomore Conner Hayes had a solid day for the Eagles, winning the 400m, 800m, the 4x400 relay and was on a third place 4x200 relay.

Just all in a day’s work for Hayes.

“Everything was good. It went as planned,” said Hayes, who has had the sixth-best 400m time in Class 1.

Fellow sophomore Coltin Morrow took first in the 300m hurdles and second in the 110m hurdles.

Though the boys get a lot of spotlight for winning a district title, what the girls accomplished with just seven competitors is quite the feat. Along with her two wins in solo sprints, Linebaugh also ran on two relay teams that took first for Knox.

“We had seven girls compete today and they finished fifth overall, which is pretty neat in itself,” Vannoy said. “We went one-two in the 100 and 200 and then the girls won the 4x400 and the 4x200, so that’s pretty neat. That’s just dominant on their part.”

Vannoy wasn’t too thrilled with the ice dump he received just before the guys began their victory lap. Mainly because he didn’t want to drive the team bus back to Edina covered in cold water.

But those are the benefits of coaching.

“When kids come out in districts and they compete the best they have all year, that’s always exciting and it’s fun to watch,” Vannoy said. “… It makes it all worthwhile when they come out and do their best when it really matters. Hopefully, we can do it again next week and go on from there.”