The Marceline golf team finished second in Huntsville's Class 1 District 6 meet at Heritage Hills Golf Course on Monday, earning it a right to advance to next Monday's sectional as a team.

Host Westran shot a 312, 50 strokes better than the Tigers. Marceline topped third-place La Plata by 18 strokes.

Westran had four of its five golfers within the top six. The fifth score, as with every meet, was scratched.

Marceline's Cullen Bruner finished third overall at 77 strokes. Colby Sims finished seventh with an 84-stroke round.

Seth Cupp shot a 98 to finish 18th.

Jacob Stallo was 27th at 103, and Will Heller was seven strokes behind him to finish 30th.

The Tigers will travel as a team to the Class 1 Sectional 3 meet at Tanglewood Golf Course in Harrisburg on Monday.