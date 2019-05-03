The Park Hill Trojans had an explosive second half, tallying four goals to run past the Blue Springs South Jaguars in a Suburban Big Six Conference win Thursday.

South got its lone goal from Braylee Childers. Logan Abernathy had the assist for the Jaguars (12-5, 5-3).

“Our tired legs from playing four games in five school days and playing against defending state-champion Park Hill was not a good combination,” South coach Todd Findley said. “We played well in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize on our chances. In the second half, Park Hill ran us tired.”

SMITHVILLE 1, GRAIN VALLEY 0: The Eagles offense sputtered as they mustered just two shots on goal in a Suburban Small Seven Conference loss to the Warriors Thursday.

Smithville scored its lone goal in the 31st minute.

“Credit to Smithville, they were better than us tonight,” said Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol, whose team fell to 10-7 overall and 6-3 in conference play. “Our passing was not sharp, our movement was lackluster and we did not take care of the ball. It was a defensive battle in which we were unable to get any sort of attack going.”

OAK GROVE 5, HARRISONVILLE 0: The Panthers got their 12th shutout of the season, and so did goalkeeper Emily Heldenbrand, who tied the school-record for most shutouts in a season following a win over Missouri River Valley Conference West rival Harrisonville Thursday.

Morgan Borland led the Panthers (16-2, 7-1 MRVC West) with two goals, and Annika Holtorf, Mary Delgado and Jordan Hall each had one.