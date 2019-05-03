CHS' Midland Empire Conference singles champ Maasdam shades Walk again, but host Spoofounds handle Hornets decisively in seven of other eight sets Thursday, May 2, 2019

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Although senior top player Tyler Maasdam repeated his recent Midland Empire Conference Championships title-match triumph over Maryville’s best singles competitor, that was nearly all that went positively for the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS tennis Hornets Thursday (May 2, 2019).

Maasdam, a straight-sets winner (the first set in a tiebreaker) over Spoofhound Mason Walk in the singles finals of the previous week’s league tournament, again outdueled Walk in a tight set, prevailing 8-6, but the host Spoofhounds won seven of the other eight sets to dispatch the Hornets 7-2 in conference team-match competition.

The only position victory for Chillicothe (5-9 all dual matches, 3-3 MEC) was in No. 3 doubles in which Seth Batye and Gavin Sampsel prevailed decisively, 8-3.

Otherwise, Maryville was dominant, dropping no more than four games in its seven position wins. Its No. 1 doubles tandem of Cade Gustafson and Ethan Stone topped CHS’ Noah Crowe/Maasdam pairing 8-4.

Also defeated in doubles for CHS were Brendon Nelson and Colten Johnson in No. 2 spot, 3-8.

Crowe dropped his No. 2 singles set 4-8, Nelson fell 4-8 at No. 3, Batye was victimized 1-8 in No. 4 play, Johnson dropped a 4-8 set at No. 5, and Sampsel lost 2-8 at No. 6.

Chillicothe’s varsity will have double duty Friday (May 3) in its last regular-season outing.

The Hornets will go to St. Joseph’s Noyes Tennis Center in the morning for the annual Benton Invitational Tournament. Once all of its and St. Joseph: Lafayette’s players are through in that tourney, the Chillicothe and Lafayette boys are due to make up their MEC dual match rained out earlier this week.

The CHS boys then will enter Class 1 District 15 Tournament play next week, starting with the team competition.

Seeded second behind Trenton in the 6-teams district, the Hornets have a bye into Tuesday’s semifinals, in which they’ll meet the survivor of the first-round clash between Cameron and Richmond. That semifinal match will be at Chillicothe’s Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts, beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The district tournament team-match dates, of course, are weather-dependent.