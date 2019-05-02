Rock Bridge starting pitcher Parker Wright made a mistake against the first batter he faced Wednesday night.

Against crosstown rival Hickman, Wright left a pitch over the middle of the plate to Kewpies leadoff hitter Teague Robertson — who made no mistake and drilled it to the left-field fence for a double.

Wright didn’t do much else wrong against Hickman, as he gave up one more hit the rest of the game to quell the Bruins’ biggest rivals from down Providence Road.

Rock Bridge defeated Hickman 3-1 at the newly dubbed Kent Fewell Field with Wright pitching a two-hit complete game.

After giving up a run in the first inning and needing Rosin bags to dry his hands in slick conditions, Wright settled down as the game went on and conformed it to his tempo.

In Wright’s seven innings on the mound, he threw 105 pitches (68 for strikes), struck out eight Kewpies and didn’t allow a walk.

“I just had to get over it and keep pitching because I know those guys are really good hitters, all of them ... I knew each one of those batters,” Wright said about the Kewpies. “I knew what pitches they liked and didn’t like.”

Wright added he gained that knowledge after playing in a summer league with Hickman’s roster. He found out the Kewpies’ strengths wasn’t hitting curveballs.

Wright, a junior who is verbally committed to Missouri, combined off-speed pitches with his low-90s fastball to stay in command against Hickman.

“Parker pitched his butt off and they had a good game plan coming in I think,” Hickman head coach Mason Mershon said. ... “When we face good pitching, we got to really challenge them and we got to be able to put those two-strike approach balls in play hard and put the pressure on the defense. I think we had a few too many strikeouts tonight.”

Rock Bridge’s defensive performance, as well as its 14-hit outing from the batter’s box, came about six hours after finding out it would be the road team against Hickman.

After Tuesday night’s practice, Bruins’ head coach Justin Towe told his team his gut said they’d play Thursday after a one-day weather-induced delay.

Towe’s mind changed early Wednesday morning after pulling the tarp off at Rock Bridge and saw the field beginning to dry.

Then at lunch with the outfield still damp, the call was made to move the game nearly five miles north.

Towe came to that decision not only out of concern for Columbia’s athletes, but to put his team in an adverse situation. So, he sent a team-wide text out with the new agenda. The Bruins succeeded and won in a difficult atmosphere.

“This is a group that needs to be tested often because they can get really complacent, kind of like a bunch of 5-year-olds sometimes,” Towe said. “So, if I can keep challenging them, as I say kind of tightening the screw down a little bit more each day on them, I feel that by the time districts roll around we’re going to be right where we need to be.”

Rock Bridge (24-5) took its first lead of the game in the top of the sixth inning, still half-a-dozen outs away from the win.

Wright was focused despite giving up another hit to Robertson in the bottom of the sixth and proceeded in the seventh without interruption until he was one out away from the win.

Towe had multiple relievers throwing in the bullpen during the top half of the seventh and planned to pull the trigger and bring right fielder Zach Hay to the mound for the save.

During the mound visit, Wright knew he could only face one more Kewpie because of MSHSAA pitch-count rules, but didn’t want to give his head coach the ball. Towe listened and saw Hickman freshman Tyler Stine fly out to center field to end the game.

“He’s a lot bigger than I am,” Towe said about the 6-foot-3 Wright. “So, if he wants to stay out there and pitch, I’m going to let him stay out there and pitch.

“The great thing about Parker — a year ago, If I would've went out and got him, he would have given me the ball. But he's older, he’s more mature, he’s better, bigger, stronger and he's hungry, he wants it.”

The Bruins have lost once in the last month and are on a 13-game win streak in their black jerseys.

The Rock Bridge baseball all-time win streak is still far away, as the 2011 squad won 21 games in a row.

This was the second Rock Bridge victory over Hickman this season, with the other coming in the championship game of the Columbia Baseball Tournament on April 13.

The Bruins’ victory is also their 50th in program history over the Kewpies — dating back to 1974. The Kewpies have 48 program wins over Rock Bridge. This season’s Hickman team falls to 17-11 with the loss.

The pair of Columbia squads could possibly meet for a third time this season, in the Class 5 District 8 championship game.

Rock Bridge is the No. 1 seed and Hickman is the second seed. Both have first-round byes with district semifinals scheduled for May 13 at Troy Buchanan.

Mershon said he isn’t thinking about that possibility just yet. The Kewpies return to action against Helias and Jamestown on Saturday.

The Bruins also play next on Saturday as they host Blue Springs South and Kickapoo.

Rock Bridge 3, Hickman 1

Wednesday at Kent Fewell Field, Hickman High School

Rock Bridge: 0;1;0;0;0;2;0 ... 3;14;1

Hickman: 1;0;0;0;0;0;0 ... 1;2;0

Rock Bridge pitchers: Parker Wright (7.0)

Hickman pitchers: Max Bates (6.0), Kyle Brown (1.0)

Winning pitcher: Wright (5-1)

Losing pitcher: Bates

Extra-base hits: Rock Bridge -- 2B: Noah Patrick 2, Brett Mooney 2, Parker Wright; 3B: Noah Patrick. Hickman -- 2B: Teague Robertson.

Records: Rock Bridge 24-5; Hickman 17-11