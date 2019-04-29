Five seniors -- although just as new to the program as anyone else -- were honored before the Marceline baseball team's final home game on Friday night.

The Tigers defeated Fayette, 5-2, to claim a conference win and bid their seniors adieu.

Devon Skinner, Chase Billups, Kris Bollman, Jacob Banks, and Nathan Sayre were honored before the game.

"All five of them are very coachable kids, and it's exciting that they've shown that kind of leadership to begin this baseball program," Marceline coach Jordan Aulbur said. "That helps out a lot of these younger kids. They have no problem asking what's being told, and they take that information and applying it to help out the team."

After allowing a run in the top of the first, Marceline produced two of its own in the bottom of the inning on RBI singles from Billups and Calvin Cathey.

Centerfielder and leadoff hitter Wyatt Molloy recorded a two-run home run, and Billups had another insurance RBI to give his team the 5-2 lead.

Molloy also walked three times, and the Tigers finished with four hits while striking out just twice.

Sayre was credited with the victory, going six innings while allowing six hits and striking out four. Billups threw the final inning to pick up the save.

"We came out a little slow, but Nathan (Sayre) just kept pumping strikes and letting the defense do their jobs," Aulbur said. "We want to keep competing, and focus on what we have at hand down the stretch. We'll be getting down to the nitty-gritty details as we approach districts."

Assuming Brashear does not get back in touch with Marceline regarding a potential makeup game on Tuesday, the Tigers will next play Friday in Paris.

Marceline enters the Paris game 5-6 with just one more game at Macon the following Monday before district competition. Fayette falls to 6-7.