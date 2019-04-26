AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Joseph Central at Phil Welch Stadium, St. Joseph

4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

6:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Bishop Miege (Kan.)

6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Joseph Central at Bode Middle School, St. Joseph

6:45 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) West at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Center vs. Knob Noster

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Alta Vista

7 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn-Lone Jack winner vs. Oak Grove-Kansas City Christian winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs Tournament, Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond Invitational, Shirkey Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Platte County Invitational

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, Lee’s Summit North at Darwin Rold Invitational, Lee’s Summit High School

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Gardner-Edgerton (Kan.) Invitational

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

9 a.m. — Francis Howell at Blue Springs

10 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park

Noon — Truman vs. Excelsior Springs at Oak Park High School

Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Platte County at Liberty High School

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Truman at Northland Tournament, Oak Park High School

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at Dale Collier Invitational, Kirkwood High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Trophee Hassan II, 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/Budapest/WTA Stuttgart/Istanbul, 5:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championship, 6 a.m., 11 a.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: Champions Tour Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Huddersfield Town at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic, 2:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college lacrosse: ACC Tournament, 4 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Track & field: Penn Relays, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Ohio State at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Georgia at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: LPGA L.A. Open, 5:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: NFL Draft, 6 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NFL (180)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at New York Islanders, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Milwaukee at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• College lacrosse: Colgate at Bucknell, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: San Diego at BYU, 6 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College softball: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Track & field: Penn Relays, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• NFL: NFL Draft, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA Charlotte, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College softball: Wichita State at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Auburn at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Denver at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: World Cup Series: Italy, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• Major League Rugby: New York RUNY at Glendale, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College baseball: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: Asia-Pacific Women’s Amateur, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)

Friday’s Radio

• High school baseball: Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NFL: NFL Draft, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)