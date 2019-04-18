AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
South Central Division Playoffs
7:35 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Mid-Season Tiger Classic
At Legacy Park
4 p.m. — Truman vs. Olathe (Kan.) North (Field 5)
6 p.m. — Truman-Olathe North winner vs. Raytown-Summit Christian Academy winner
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — St. Pius X at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Grain Valley
River City Festival
At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School
9 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Topeka (Kan.) Washburn Rural
At Lawrence (Kan.) High School
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Mill Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs, Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North
Blue Springs South Tournament
At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West
6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South
Northtown Tournament
At Staley High School
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Excelsior Springs
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview
4 p.m. — Truman at Staley
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Fort Osage at WinterStone Golf Course
3:15 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Kearney at Drumm Farm Golf Club
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Warrensburg at Adams Pointe Golf Club
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
2:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Grain Valley Invitational
FRIDAY, APRIL 19
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
Mountain Division Playoffs
7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Northland Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill South
5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Liberty
River City Festival
At Hoglund Ballpark, University of Kansas, Lawrence
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Olathe (Kan.) East
At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School
1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Maize (Kan.)
8:15 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m. — Ladue Horton Watkins at Grain Valley
Blue Springs South Tournament
At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium
6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West
Northtown Tournament
At Staley High School
5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Smithville or Maryville
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Liberty Park, Sedalia
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Kansas Relays, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty North Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 5 a.m., 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• MLB: San Francisco at Washington, noon, MLB (272)
• Hockey: IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m., NHL (276)
• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college lacrosse: Michigan at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College baseball: Missouri at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Royals at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Golf: LPGA Lotte Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NHL playoffs: Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m., TNT (51)
• College baseball: Florida at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College baseball: Baylor at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College baseball: Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., USA (52), FSKC-Plus (925)
• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., MLB (272)
• College baseball: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA playoffs: Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m., NBA (273)
• NHL playoffs: Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA playoffs: Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)
Thursday’s Radio
• High school baseball: Excelsior Springs at Grain Valley, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• MLB: Royals at New York Yankees, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)