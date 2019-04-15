Three wins each for Hornets, Lady Hornets, highlighted by Isaak Rasche's pair of solo victories and relay triumph

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Paced by a junior sprinter who was in on all three boys’ victories, Chillicothe (Mo.) HS entries posted first-place finishes in three girls’ and three boys’ events in Friday’s Jack McCush Invitational track-and-field meet at Boonville.

Isaak Rasche took first place in both the 200- and 400-meters dashes and closed out his day by anchoring the Hornets’ latest win in the 1,600-meters relay.

On the distaff side, Montana Hall in the shot put and Kylee Larson in the 100-meters high hurdles led the way in those, while junior Kennedy Corzett was one of three pole vaulters who shared top billing in that field event.

With the six wins, the meet, which does not compute any team scoring, produced CHS’ most-successful showing to date this still-young season. Chillicothe also had seven runnerup showings. Twelve schools – some of larger enrollment and some smaller – competed.

Rasche circled the Boonville track in 53.8 seconds to “break the tape” in the 400 at mid-meet, then, in the late stages, showed the way in the 200 in 23.89 before capping the Chillicothe win in the 4x400 relay. He and preceding runners (in reverse order) Peyton Forck, Kaleb Mullikin, and Ethan Corbin toured the circuit one time each in a combined 3:34.06.

Larson, who later placed second in the 300-meters low hurdles in 52.12 seconds and led off the second-place 1,600 relay, skimmed over the high hurdles in 16.76 seconds for her win.

Hall proved best in the shot put with her top throw of 32’2”, while Corzette and pole vaulters from Holden and Fulton topped out at 8 feet with the identical history of misses. For both Hall and Corzette, it was their first-ever win in a varsity meet and junior Hall tacked on a fourth place in the discus.

CHS also had an individual with second- and third-place finishes in “open” events. Junior Jordan Hibner was second in the long jump at 15’5” and third in the 400-meters rush in 1:04.85, in addition to being the last runner on the runnerup 1,600 relay unit which also featured Delaney May and Lydia Anderson, in addition to Larson.

Hornets junior Luke Hopper claimed second in the discus throw at 117’10”, freshman Aidan Zimmerman was runnerup in the pole vault at 9’, and Mullikin again trailed only teammate Rasche in the 400 in 53.91.

Completing the list of Chillicothe second-place finishes was the boys’ 400-meters relay group of Daniel Hoel, Logan Distler, Daniel Hedrick, and Deon Reynolds, which turned the track once in 48.36 seconds.

The Lady Hornets’ 400- and 800-meters relay teams joined Hibner in posting third-place showings. Versatile 10th grader May was a part of all four Chillicothe girls relay squads, which had one second-, two third-, and one fifth-place finish.

While the 1-2 finish of Rasche and Mullikin in the boys’ 400 easily made it Chillicothe’s best event of the meet, CHS also “double-dipped” deeply (had two high finishers) in the boys’ discus, in which Isaac Washburn was fourth in addition to Hopper’s second, and the girls’ shot put, where Abby Jones added a fourth to Hall’s triumph.

Chillicothe’s runners, jumpers, and throwers return to action Tuesday at the Cameron Invitational. It will begin at 3 p.m.