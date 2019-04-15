After pushing a couple of runs across the plate to open their late Saturday afternoon game against Palmyra, the Spartans watched their Class 3 No. 1 state-ranked host be patient enough to draw five walks and produce one double as well as a couple of single to manufacture six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take command of this non-league affair.

Four runs were tacked on in the bottom of the fourth, and Palmyra (14-2) went on to hand Moberly a 12-2 loss in five innings.

Moberly (3-5) defeated Montgomery County 7-4 in their first game that day, and the Spartans have a quick turnaround series of home games facing Cairo on Monday and Canton on Tuesday night.

In their matchup with Palmyra, the game looked promising when Aunta Butner led off with a walk and he scored on Josh Price's double to right field, however, Price was gunned down as he tried to stretch his extra base hit into a triple on the play. Isaiah Kitchen and Braedan Wetrich hit back-to-back singles with Kitchen reaching third on Wetrich's stroke to right. Kitchen scored on a ground out to the shortstop induced by Austin Laughlin that gave Moberly its 2-0 lead.

Laughlin, Moberly's starting pitcher, charged with the loss after yielding eight runs, six hits and seven walks during the three innings he labored.

David Brack pitched two-thirds of an inning and gave up a couple of runs on a hit and two walks. Brennan Head followed in relief and was tagged with two runs on there hits and a walk until he recorded the last out in the fourth inning.

Andrew Imgarten went 2-2 with a double, and Kitchen went 2-3 at the plate.

Winning pitcher for Palmyra was Lehenbayer. He threw all five innings and recorded eight strikeouts, and he gave up six hits and two walks.

Moberly vs. Montgomery County

Four Spartan batters each had a couple of base hits as pat of Moberly's 11-hit effort during their 7-4 triumph against Montgomery County as part of a round-robin event held Saturday at Palmyra.

Isaiah Kitchen powered the Spartans going 2-3 with a triple and a double, while Aundra Butner, Braedan Wetrich and Andrew Imgarten all stroked a pair of singles for the cause.

Ethan Vandal lined a double, Luke Noel and Josh Price both provided one single.

Moberly scored twice in the bottom of the second and Montgomery County tied the score in the top of the fourth. The Spartans moved ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, and would tack on two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Montgomery County's other pair of runs arrived in the sixth.

The Spartans used three pitchers in this contest, with starter Price awarded with the win. The junior lefty gave up one run while tossing three full innings. Price recorded four strikeouts and two walks, and he did not yield a base hit.

Noel was handed the baseball in the fourth inning and lasted 2.2 winnings as he gave up three runs, four hits and walked one. Brennan Head came in relief to finish the outing and would give up two hits and strike out one.