Megan Lyon helped the Fort Osage girls soccer team secure a tournament championship.

Lyon scored two goals as the Indians held off the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Guardians in the championship game of the Belton Tournament Friday.

Aliyah Ayala added her 36th goal of the season as the Indians improved to 11-1 overall.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2, OAK PARK 1: Kayli Perez scored in the 39th minute and William Chrisman held on for a Suburban Middle Seven road win over Oak Park Friday at Staley High School.

Perez scored on an assist from Katie Laughlin for what proved to be the game-winner after a scoreless second half.

Elizabeth Eppert scored in the 15th minute to put the Bears ahead 1-0, but Oak Park tied it about three minutes later.

Karina Vela made three saves in four shots on goal to preserve the win for the Bears, who improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.