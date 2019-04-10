The Rock Bridge girls soccer team knew something had to change.

After three straight losses to Helias, Blue Springs South and Lindbergh, the Bruins held a players-only team dinner and meeting on Monday night at junior defender Sydney Klimek’s house.

The Bruins talked about how they could come together, how to communicate better on the field and what they wanted to accomplish this season.

It’s not abnormal for a team looking to build chemistry after losing an impactful class of seniors from last season.

Rock Bridge took care of the first item on that to-do list Tuesday night against Jefferson City: winning a game at home.

The Bruins took down the Jays 1-0 at Sells Field on a 27th-minute strike from junior Caroline Cole.

The victory improves Rock Bridge’s record to 5-4-0. Before the game against Jefferson City, the Bruins were undefeated on the road, but winless in four attempts at home.

“It feels good to finally get one and who better than Jeff City to get it against?” Rock Bridge head coach Scott Wittenborn said. “I think we had kind of been anxious for the last couple games and the energy hadn’t been there, kind of people playing for themselves ... They played for each other tonight and it showed.”

Wittenborn said he wasn’t allowed to be at the team meeting. However, the Bruins’ coach knew his team well enough to be supportive of whatever decision they made.

Reasons for calling a team meeting can vary, but Rock Bridge made the most of its first opportunity since converging for the talk.

“It shows to me that they weren't ready to give up,” Wittenborn said. “They weren't going to just throw in the season because we had lost three games in a row. They're a determined group and I knew they were going to figure it out.”

Although the Bruins didn’t light up the scoreboard against Jefferson City, they did get several chances at goal, with a first-half chance from Istahil Omar hitting the crossbar.

Cole’s tally came from outside the penalty box on a pass from her sister, Izzy Cole.

Wittenborn placed Caroline Cole on the right side of the field so she could have more room to step in with her powerful left foot and test Jefferson City goalkeeper Megan Duffield.

Cole said she’d tried shooting at the far post a few times earlier in the game and didn’t hit the mark.

On her goal, she drilled the ball at the near post and the low-driven shot got through the Duffield’s dive and into the back of the net.

Cole’s goal was the product of the Bruins making things less complicated for themselves by communicating during the game.

“We really brought that into this game and really wanted to focus on it and we just kind of wanted to play for our seniors,” Cole said. ... “It was a really helpful talk. Obviously, it translated into this game just how much better we did.”

“We were just communicating a lot better and just playing together as a team more and we worked on that a lot over the week leading up to this game,” senior Grace Davis added.

Rock Bridge had its share of chances in the second half too and kept a clean sheet by letting up defensively.

The Bruins’ focus will shift to their next game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday on the road against in-town rival Battle.

Rock Bridge hopes to use the victory over the Lady Jays as a stepping stone into not only a two-game win streak, but plenty more satisfying moments the rest of the season.

“My thought was ‘what’s next’ because I’m never satisfied with just one win,” Wittenborn said. “We’ll celebrate it tonight but then we’ll be back at it tomorrow to see what we can get even better at.”

eblum@columbiatribune.com

(573) 815-1811