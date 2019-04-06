Nyles Thomas and his Lee Summit North High School track and field teammates have a big target on their backs as the defending Class 5 Missouri State Track and Field champions.

And they’re loving every minute of it.

Thomas led a strong Broncos showing Friday night in the 58th annual Bill Summa Invitational at William Chrisman High School as he won the 100-meter dash (10.85 seconds) and the 200 (22.19) and was part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team (41.97).

The Broncos finished in second place to team champion Columbia Rock Bridge, with 113 points. Rock Bridge had 140.5. Truman placed eighth (31), host William Chrisman was ninth (22) and Fort Osage was 12th (13) among the 13 teams competing in the annual classic.

Other North winners were Christian Carter, who was first in the long jump (22-05); and Isaiah Vigliano, who was first in the 400 (50.81).

“When you’re a defending state champion, there are a lot of expectations, and we’re ready for that and excited about it,” Thomas said. “This team has a lot of talent and a lot of passion, and we’re all excited about how we performed tonight.

“I like to win the individual events, but I really got excited being on our winning 4x100 relay team. It’s so much fun to share your success with your teammates.”

Much like his star sprinter, coach Eric Davis is excited about the challenges his defending state champion team faces this season.

“This is just our second meet, because the Rusty Hodge Invitational (at Blue Springs South) got cancelled last week because of the weather,” Davis said. “We ran in the Ron Ives up at Liberty, and this is our second meet, and I’m really pleased with how we ran.

“Our sprinters do such a great job. Nyles won the 100 and 200 and Isaiah won the 400 and we won the 4x100 – that was a strength for us last year and should be a strength for us again this year. And Christian did a great job in the long jump!”

Davis also lavished praise on Chrisman coach Tyler Rathke.

“And I want to congratulate Coach (Tyler) Rathke,” Davis said. “He does such a great job running this meet. He does so many little things that make it special for the athletes and the coaches and we really appreciate the hospitality and how the meet is run – first class all the way.”

It was a huge night for Rathke and the Chrisman track program as legendary coach Bill Summa was honored during the meet (see related column). The track at Norman James Stadium will be named after Summa, who was on hand for the ceremony.

“A great meet and a great night for William Chrisman track and field,” Rathke said. “We did some special things tonight and I think everyone enjoyed it.”

The meet ended with a mascots’ 100-yard dash. The Titan from Lee’s Summit West High School won.