Moberly Area Community College basketball coaching staff and players will once again offer its youth basketball academy during Tuesday and Thursday evenings in the month of April for boy and girl athletes in grades 2-12.

Academy hours are from 6-8 p.m.from the MACC Activity Center on the following dates in April; 16, 18, 23 and 25.

MACC Greyhounds head coach and academy coordinator Patrick Smith said the purpose is to enhance and continue a player's basketball skill development and serve as an off-season training program and will offer daily competitions.

In addition, participants will work on improving their shooting techniques, offensive footwork, 1-on-1 post and perimeter offensive and defensive execution.

Cost is $60 per camper, or for families having two or more athletes enrolled the cost is $50 each. Each participant will receive a Greyhounds basketball t-shirt.

Registration forms can be picked up at the MACC Activity Center business office. For additional information contact coach Smith at 263-4110, ext. 11551.