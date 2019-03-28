Westran High School hosted a varsity boys and girls track meet Tuesday in Huntsville with Class 1 Higbee and Slater, and there were a few younger athletes from Class 4 Moberly that joined competition with Class 2 Hornets program. No team scores were kept.

The following results show top six finishers of each event for the three Randolph County schools that participated indicating place of finish and time/distance accomplished.

Westran Results

In the boys 100m dash, Kolby Dale was first (11.95) and Noah Griggs fifth (12.82). In the girls 100m dash, Madeline Burton was second (14.80) and Piper Krog fourth (15.65).

Dale won the 200m boys dash (25.22), Griggs was fourth (26.40), Landon Calicott fifth (26.57) and Coltin Andrews sixth (27.37). For the girls, Burton was second (30.78 and Krog fourth (32.55).

Sean Mendez placed second in the boys 400m dash (58.96), and in the girls event Ashlyn Wisdom was third (1:40.89).

Ghunner Martin placed first in the boys 110m hurdles (17.94) and Devin Viley was second (18.14). Martin also won the 300m hurdles (46.07) and Viley was fourth (49.09). In the girls 100m hurdles Brianna Nickerson won (20.54) and Aliya Navarro was fourth (22.07). Navarro would also place second in the gils 300m hurdles (1:00.49) and Nickerson third (1:01.11).

In the boys 1600m run Dakota Riddle placed fourth (5:39.09) and Evan Smith fifth (5:48.85). Smith had a third place time of 14:53.70 in the 3200m run.

Bethany Dollich had a second place throw of 27-06.75 in the girls shot put and Ashlyn Wisdom was sixth (21-06.50). In the discus, Dollich took fourth (68-07) and Wisdom sixth (63-09). Burton won the girls javelin (110-10) and Harvey was third (78-04).

Nickerson won the girls high jump (4-04) and Navarro was second (4-00). Krog was the only female pole vaulter and reached 5 ft., and she placed third in the long jump (12-02). Guffey placed fourth in the girls triple jump (27-05).

In the boys shot put Ryan Starr placed third (34-05), Kenneth Vanzee was fourth (34-02), and fifth place went to Carter Patwary (31-07.50). Paul Harrison won the discus (91-00) and Vanzee finished third (88-00). Vanzee won the javelin (117-07), Patwary was third (108-07) and Harrison was sixth (63-03).

Calicott cleared the high jump bar at 5-04 to finish third and Andrews was fifth (5-00). Calicott won the triple jump (35-06) and Viley was second (34-02).

In boys relay races, the Hornets had a winning time of 49.10, and the 400m group also won at 4:05.39.

Higbee Results

Brett Nauerth placed third in the boys 100m dash (12.30) and Seth Kirby won the 400m dash (57.34), while Jason Cook placed second in the 800m run (2:32.16). In the girls 1600m run Victoria Gibson had a winning time of 6:13.94 and Cook won the boys race at 2:32.16.

Alexis Whisenand took third in the girls 100m hurdles (21.97) and fourth in the 300m hurdles (1:11.58), while in the boys 300m hurdles Nauerth was second (48.33). Avery Spilman was fifth in the girls discus (68-03), and Julie Johnson was fifth in the javelin (57-00).

Also, Grace Westfall won the girls long jump (14-04) and Shelby Clark was second (12-05). Westfall won the triple jump (27-10) and Macy Whisenand placed fifth (24-06).

Higbee girls 200m relay team was third (2:09.37).

In the boys discus, Jamie Smith placed fourth (83-06) and he was fourth in the javelin (72-03).

Moberly Results

In the 100m dash, Noah Stice finished sixth (12.83) in the boys race, and in the girls event Taelynn Barnett was also sixth (16.06).

The girls 800m run was won by AriAnna Wilkey (3:01.55) and in the boys race Dylan Walz placed fourth (2:46.46) and Chris Hayes was sixth (2:49.98). Taelynn Barnett placed second in the girls 100m hurdles (21.87).

Moberly girls 100m relay team placed second (1:00.04) and the 200m group also was second (2:07.25).

In the girls shot put Sophia Powell was third (25-11) and Hope Calvert fourth (23-04). Calvert won the girls discus (78-06) and Powell finished second at the same distance. Tyler Hyatt won the boys shot put (34-06) and Ryan Tolbert was sixth (30-09.25), while Hyatt placed sixth in the discus (80-08).

Mickael Craig won the girls triple jump (29-07) and her twin sister Alexis was second (28-02).