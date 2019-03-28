For the second straight night, the Missouri baseball team scored double digit runs en route to picking up a non-conference victory.

MU defeated Incarnate Word 11-7 Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.

The Tigers scored two runs in the second and three in the third to build an early 5-0 lead, then scored four runs in the sixth inning to ensure Missouri survived a five-run sixth inning from Incarnate Word.

After picking up a save in extra innings Tuesday, Art Joven picked up the win on the mound, pitching five innings of one run ball while striking out five batters. Ian Bedell picked up his second save of the season by pitching the final three innings and recording four strikeouts.

Chris Cornelius had the only multi-hit game for MU, going 2-for-5 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Trevor Mallett's lone hit left the ballpark, as he drove in two on the night.

MU (17-9) is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday against No. 11 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.