Moberly Area Community College sophomore point guard Alonzo Verge Jr. is one of 12 basketball players that are named to the 2019 NJCAA Men’s National Tournament’s All-Tournament Team.

During the tournament’s two games played by the Greyhounds (28-7), Verge netted 59 points, made six threes and went 11-for-15 at the stripe, made 14 assists, five steals, and he pulled down nine rebounds.

Other players named are Keith Clemons and Kevin Kangu of Vincennes University, Ind.; Jarren English and Johnathan Jackson of Ranger College, Texas; Torrey Patton of Indian Hills CC, Ia.; Parker Dotch of Kaskaskia CC, Ill.; Nick Stampley of Eastern Florida State College; Javion Hamlet of Northwest Florida State College; Dimon Carigan of Odessa College, Texas; Gaige Prim of South Plains, Texas; and Tyson Jolly of Trinity Valley CC, Texas.