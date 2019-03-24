Green City’s Brooke Littrell came into the 2018-19 basketball season smelling blood in the water.

The junior Gopher has done just about everything there is to do on a basketball court, aside from making it to the Final Four. So to get that done, Littrell changed her mindset for the year; she embraced her inner shark.

She and her dad came up with the “shark mentality” for this season, wanting to further dominate the food chain of Class 1 basketball.

“Me and my dad kind of talked about it and it makes a lot of sense,” Littrell said. “When I come out for a basketball game, I want the other team to be worried about me, and I know that they have to stop me in order to win the game. So I just want to be the biggest and strongest player out there on the floor.”

With that mindset in tow, Littrell found a way to improve upon the stellar sophomore campaign she had a year ago. She finished the 2017-18 season averaging 26.9 points and 12.8 rebounds. This year Littrell dropped a staggering 30.9 points a night, along with 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 2.6 assists.

Her stats certainly tell an incredible story, but the 32 minutes on a court aren’t the entire tale. For Littrell, basketball is a year-round endeavor. While her stats are impressive, they are the result of all the extra work she puts in during the season and after. Her shark mentality gave her and Gophers great success this year, but her staying busy laid the foundation for all of that, which allows her to be the 2018-19 Daily Express Girls Basketball Player of the Year, winning the award for the second year in a row.

Following Green City’s quarterfinal exit to Community, she took a couple of days off to let her body recover from a very physical game at the end of a grueling season. Community took away almost every lane to the basket on her and sent her to the foul line at every chance. She scored 21 of her game-high 35 points from the charity stripe, getting bruised and battered on every possession.

If it wasn’t for all the extra weight lifting she has done over the last few years, she might not have finished that game. Both she and coach Cody Moore didn’t think she could have survived that game had it been the quarterfinal matchup they had two years ago in Littrell’s freshman season. Bulking up not only helped her in that game, but in every Green City game this year since she was double-teamed so often.

So out of 365 days in a year, how many does she spend in a gym?

“A vast majority of them. After the season ended, I took a couple days off just because it’s good for your body to get healthy, but I think every day since two days after the quarterfinal game, I was back in,” Littrell said, estimating she probably spends between 345 and 350 days in a gym.

Following the loss of a few guards from last year’s team, Moore used Littrell much more outside. Instead of keeping her locked in the post, Littrell was the team’s primary ball handler. That caused her rebounds to drop a little bit, but her improved 3-point game helped the team out. After missing her first 10 3-point attempts on the year, she ended up shooting 42 percent from behind the arc. Combine that with her 42 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line, she became a much more all-around scorer.

“That’s one thing that’s nice about Brooke. She’s not just strictly a guard and she’s not strictly a post player. Depending on what matchups are against her, I can move her inside and out,” Moore said. “There were a lot of games this year where she started out as a guard and then eventually we put her inside and let her play some forward for us. … Or if she was struggling outside, we could put her inside where she had to years of experience and could get some easy buckets. That’s a huge key to Brooke’s success, being so versatile.”

All of her stats helped her win Tri-County Conference MVP for the third year in a row. Littrell crossed the 2,000-point mark this year as a junior and became Green City’s all-time leading scorer. Her laundry list of accomplishments is even longer as she was named all-state for the third time, earned all-district honors as the Gophers won their third straight title and she committed to play at Truman State after graduating next year.

Last year, she broke Green City’s single-game points record with 49 in the district title game but surpassed it this year.

In what proved to be a historic night at the Milan Tournament, Littrell scored 57 points in the Gophers’ win, and was matched by 57 from Milan’s Cady Pauley, a Missouri record for a freshman.

“I’ve got some friends up around northwest Missouri that I went to school with and I had texts the next day (after that game) saying, ‘Did you seriously have a girl score 57 points?’ I was able to say I did, but, of course, had to say there was a girl on the other team that did as well,” Moore said. “That’s obviously something that sticks out. But the biggest thing about Brooke that sticks out is how hard she’s been willing to work. Putting in the time and knowing it takes more than in-season stuff to get to where she wants to go.”

At the end of each season, Littrell picks out a couple of things she wants to improve on for the next. For this year, it was getting stronger and quicker, and those sit atop the list for next year as well. With basketball season over, now she’s on to track. She took sixth in triple jump at state last year and was part of a Gophers 4x400m relay team that finished fifth.

While mainly doing track to stay in shape, Littrell is doing high jump and javelin this year and forgoing the triple jump. But even though she’s in the middle of another sport, she still goes back in the gym after track practice to put shots up.

Once summer begins, she’ll spend the season working with the Gophers and the Missouri Phenom basketball club out of Columbia. That team will send her on a 12-day basketball excursion from Louisville to Chicago, playing against some of the top athletes in the Midwest.

Because the shark stays hungry.

“Her stats are phenomenal and she did that with all kinds of pressure as well,” Moore said. “There were times where she was getting chased by two or sometimes three girls, so just imagine if she only had to deal with one? So I think that speaks volumes to how she played this year.”