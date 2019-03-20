The Grain Valley Eagles boys tennis ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday when they fell to the Warrensburg Tigers 8-1 in their season opener.

No. 4 singles player Bryson Martin had Grain Valley’s lone win at 8-1. Trent Tarrants and Joel Florida were the next closest to getting a win as they fell 8-4 in doubles.

“I wasn’t disappointed in how we played,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “We had a lot of new guys in the lineup. We lost a lot of guys from last year’s team. Some of the guys had some nerves, but I think they did OK.”

PLATTE COUNTY 9, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: The Bears didn’t fare well in their season opener as they fell to the Pirates Tuesday.

No. 5 singles player Baxter Stone came the closest to getting a win as he fell 9-7.

Despite the loss, Chrisman coach Jason Grubb was positive when talking about the results.

“We had a couple of our top guys missing today due to illness or academic concerns, so I think the other guys did a good job stepping up to challenge and showing major improvements from their previous year play,” Grubb said. “Brandon Kuhlman and Jakob Scott were particularly solid, but still learning how to win clutch points as new varsity leaders who both lost on match-tying shots.”