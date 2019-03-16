The No. 19 Missouri gymnastics team erupted for a season-high 196.800 to tie for second in its regular-season finale on Friday night at the Hearnes Center.

No. 9 Minnesota took first place in the quad meet with 196.900 points, just ahead of Missouri and No. 7 Michigan’s identical tallies of 196.800. Centenary finished fourth with a team total of 189.200.

The Tigers notched the second-highest beam score and sixth-best floor total in program history in the final two rotations, with totals of 49.425 on both events. Both scores were also season highs.

Redshirt junior Morgan Porter tied for the floor title with a season-best 9.925 en route to a 39.500 in the all-around, the second-highest all-around total in her Tiger career.

Trailing Michigan by 0.525 and Minnesota by 0.300 heading into the final rotation, Missouri closed the night with a 49.425 on floor to close the gap with the Gophers and ultimately tie Michigan for second overall.

The 49.425 on floor, the team’s highest score on the event since Missouri went 49.475 against Lindenwood and Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 5, 2016, was highlighted by two scores of 9.9 or higher and all six routines going at least a 9.825. Porter anchored the lineup with a 9.925, which was a season best and stands as her second-highest-ever floor score, to tie Michigan’s Olivia Karas for the event crown.

Junior Aspen Tucker also reached the 9.9 mark with a 9.9 in the fifth spot, and senior Michaelee Turner and sophomore Gabrielle Gottula both earned marks of 9.875, which was a season high for Turner. Senior Allison Bower led off the rotation with a 9.85 and junior Mary Nicholson added a 9.825.

The Tigers notched the second-highest beam score in program history thanks in part to three career marks in the lineup. A career-best 9.925 from Gottula led the way for Missouri, and Porter went 9.9 in the final spot. Nicholson and Brooke Kelly both went 9.875, a score that tied Nicholson’s career high and was a new season best for Kelly. Bower also tied her personal best with a 9.85 and sophomore Lauren Clevenger added a 9.8.

The Tigers open the postseason with the Southeastern Conference Championships on Saturday, March 23 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Missouri baseball drops SEC opener 2-0 at Arkansas

The Missouri baseball team couldn’t muster any offense Friday night at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, as No. 10 Arkansas rode lights-out pitching to a 2-0 Southeastern Conference victory.

Isaiah Campbell pitched seven strong innings as the Razorbacks limited the Tigers to two hits while posting 15 strikeouts.

Missouri junior Jacob Cantleberry and senior Jordan Gubelman dueled Arkansas on the mound, surrendering just five hits. Cantleberry struck out six over six innings of two-run ball while Gubelman tossed back-to-back scoreless frames.

Arkansas scored on a bases-loaded walk to go up 1-0 in the first inning and via a sacrifice fly in the fourth for the final tally.

Chad McDaniel and Mark Vierling picked up the lone Missouri hits. McDaniel extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and Vierling has now reached base in 12 straight.

Missouri (11-6, 0-1 SEC) is scheduled to play at Arkansas again at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

MU tennis falls 4-3 to Razorbacks

The Missouri tennis team picked up singles wins from sophomores Taylor Gruber and Ellie Wright and freshman Lisa Fukutoku but ultimately lost 4-3 at Arkansas on Friday afternoon at the Dills Indoor Courts in Fayetteville.

The Tigers drop to 11-6 overall and 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference, while the Razorbacks improved to 8-8 and 1-4.