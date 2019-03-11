One thing Boonville coaches are in agreement to when it comes to the new district assignments for the spring is that it’s going to be tough.

With the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) going to a new format where the district assignments are released every year instead of every two years, coaches won’t know until the week before the season who will be in their district.

The season can officially begin for high school teams in the spring on Friday, March 15th. However the majority of teams in the area will open the 2019 season on Monday, March 18th or Tuesday, March 19th.

As for the Boonville Pirates baseball team, they will compete in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament along with Centralia, Fulton, Helias, Marshall, Moberly and Southern Boone.

A district site has only been determined in track, which will be held at Centralia High School.

Arnette said he thinks Boonville has a very competitive district that will be led by Helias and Southern Boone. “Both teams will be well coached and are coming off of solid seasons,” Arnette said. “I think we fit in up at the top with Helias and Southern Boone, though.”

Boonville’s baseball team will open the 2019 season at home on Friday, March 15th against Fulton starting at 5 p.m.

As for the Boonville boys and girls track teams, they will in Class 3 District 4 along with Blair Oaks, California, Centralia, Father Tolton, Fatima, Hallsville, Macon, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Southern Boone and Wright City.

Boonville Pirates track coach Steve Smith said he likes the new district. “All schools in our area except Macon I have no clue until we start seeing some results in April,” Smith said. “All the schools will be strong in certain events. It will come down to depth and who is the strongest in more events.”

Boonville Lady Pirates track coach Melissa Baker said some of the schools the girls will have seen in regular competition and some will be new.

“There are lots of great track programs, and athletes that we will have to compete against,” Baker said. “It’s always an accomplishment to get out of districts, but we have to be mentally and physically prepared for the competition that we see.”

The Boonville boys and girls track team will compete in the Mule Indoor Relays on Monday, March 18th.

As for the Boonville Pirates tennis team, they will compete in the Class 1 District 7 Tournament along with Columbia Independent, Kirksville, Mexico, MMA and Moberly.

Boonville tennis coach Stephanie Green said the district is consistent with what they have been placed in before. “Kirksville will be a strong opponent, as will Moberly,” Green said. “MMA usually has some good players, too. We are young this year with the top of our lineup being juniors but we should be able to make a run at a district title if we stay healthy and peak at the right time. At the worst I would see us placing third. We have all of the teams except Kirksville and MMA on our schedule so we’ll know what we are facing through the regular season.”

Boonville’s tennis team will travel to Osage for the season opener on Monday, March 18.

The Boonville Pirates golf team will also open the 2019 season on the road on Monday, March 18th against Fulton.

The Pirates golf team will compete Class 3 District 5 Tournament along with Bolivar, Fulton, Helias, Hillcrest, Marshall, Marshfield, Moberly, Osage and Springfield Catholic.

Boonville Pirates golf coach Rob VanderLinden said Helias is probably the top team followed by Osage and Springfield Catholic. “We probably fit in with the middle tier of teams with Marshall and Moberly,” VanderLinden said. “We have lost three of our top five so it will depend on how people fit in and improve through the season.”

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team, like the Pirates baseball team, will officially open the season on Friday, March 15th at home against Rock Bridge starting at 5 p.m.

The Lady Pirates will compete in the Class 2 District 12 Tournament along with Oak Grove, Odessa and Pleasant Hill.

Boonville soccer coach Kasrum Hazell said the new district as a whole will be challenging for the Lady Pirates, as they lost to Oak Grove last year. “Each team is just as good as the other,” Hazell said. “Pleasant Hill is going to be the top team in the district. They have the one talented player on the team that is key. She is a big time goal scorer and will be issues for other teams in districts.”