The Crowder Lady Roughriders earned three selections to the All-Region 16 team: sophomore Alex Vogt first team and sophomore Elle Williams and freshman Maia Wright second team.

Vogt averaged 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during her final season in a Crowder uniform and she came on strong after missing the first nine games of the season.

Vogt scored a career-high 30 points and had 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots in a 85-75 win over then nationally-ranked Northern Oklahoma-Enid. The Lady Jets finished their regular season with a 25-3 record; they are currently receiving votes in the NJCAA Division I poll. Crowder’s best win of the season.

Williams averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists during her final Crowder season and her best stretch offensively was four straight 20-point performances in January against Redlands (20), St. Louis (24), North Arkansas (20) and Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa (24). That was the start of nine straight double-digit performances for the West Plains native.

Wright averaged 8.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Her best night offensively was 18 points in a win over Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, but arguably her best overall performance was 17 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists in a 78-69 loss to State Fair or perhaps the 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals that she had in a 78-64 win over Jefferson.

Mineral Area sophomore Holly Forbes earned top player honors and she averaged 16.2 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Three Rivers freshman Deanay Watson took top freshman honors and she averaged 13.2 points and 8.1 rebounds in her first 29 games.

Three Rivers head coach Jeff Walk earned coach of the year for leading the Lady Raiders to a 26-3 overall record and both the regular season and postseason tournament Region 16 titles.

Three Rivers plays Region 11 champion Iowa Western (23-8) Friday for a spot in the national tournament.

ALL-REGION 16 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

First Team

Holly Forbes, Mineral Area

Deanay Watson, Three Rivers

Hailee Erickson, Three Rivers

Jazzmyn Elston, State Fair

Mayson McWilliams, Mineral Area

Alex Vogt, Crowder

Tyra Brown, Jefferson

Jordan Little, Three Rivers

Chatori Tyler, Moberly

Kaysie Newson, Moberly

Second Team

Keanna Williams, Mineral Area

Elle Williams, Crowder

Nokoia White, State Fair

Katelyn South, Three Rivers

Maia Wright, Crowder

J’Kayla Fowler, Three Rivers

Player of the Year: Holly Forbes, Mineral Area

Freshman of the Year: Deanay Watson, Three Rivers

Coach of the Year: Jeff Walk, Three Rivers