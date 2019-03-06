The Independence Youth Athletic Association will hold its Super Saturday at Van Horn’s new gym on Saturday. Games start at 8 a.m. and the last game is 7 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults is $1 for students. The public is invited.
– Examiner staff
The Independence Youth Athletic Association will hold its Super Saturday at Van Horn’s new gym on Saturday. Games start at 8 a.m. and the last game is 7 p.m. Cost is $4 for adults is $1 for students. The public is invited.
– Examiner staff
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.