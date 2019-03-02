There wasn’t a huge celebration on the Rock Bridge bench.

Yes, the Bruins dominated their way to the Class 5 District 9 championship Friday over Raymore-Peculiar and were thrilled to be advancing to sectionals — but there are still bigger goals on their mind.

The Bruins’ 73-35 win over the Panthers at Rock Bridge High School brings them one step closer to Springfield, where their ultimate mission awaits.

Rock Bridge can’t get ahead of itself, however, as it must win two more games to play in the Final Four.

Up first is a sectional matchup against Camdenton on Wednesday night at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. If victorious, the Bruins will play either Kickapoo or Republic in a state quarterfinal next Saturday afternoon at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

“Business, it’s all business this year,” said Rock Bridge senior forward Quinton Brown, who finished Friday's game with 12 points. “We know what we’re capable of. ... We just want to stay focused. This is a good phase, a good start so we just need to keep moving forward with that same mentality.”

Brown primarily drew the toughest defensive assignment in the game — facing off with 6-foot-7 Panthers standout Kian Scroggins, who scored 30 on Tuesday in a semifinal win against Hickman, but only totaled 17 against Rock Bridge.

Limiting Scroggins’ presence on the glass helped the Bruins extend a six-point lead at the beginning of the second quarter to a 22-point lead at halftime.

“We needed to front him,” Brown said about guarding Scroggins. “We needed to make it tough on him, we can’t get him to make easy baskets — everything needs to be contested. We just need to be really aggressive on him. We did our best. He got some points here but I think we did a pretty good job.”

Brown’s play, alongside the efforts of Jacob Ungles and others who helped contain Scroggins, helped translate to Bruins offense.

Rock Bridge’s Isiaih Mosley led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Dajuan Harris with 17. Ten Rock Bridge players scored in the game.

“It’s always fun to win a district title,” Rock Bridge head coach Jim Scanlon said. “It’s been in my blood for a long time. I don’t know if the guys know it but it’s kind of hard to win a district.

“It’s a recap of your season, you don’t know how the game’s going to go, you hope you’re playing well. ... I thought our defense was active, our hands were active, our rebounding was active.”

Rock Bridge won its district tournament games by an average of 32.5 points. While running clocks aren’t a new thing to the Bruins, that luxury should become less likely as they get deeper in the postseason.

Nevertheless, the Bruins found a way in both games where their season was on the line this week to leave no doubt as to which team was better.

“We treat every game like it’s the state championship,” Brown said. “We treat every game like it’s the best team we’re going to face. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the 8-seed or the 1-seed, we’re going to treat every single game like it’s the hardest one.”

That focus has given Rock Bridge its third straight district championship.

The Bruins will head back to practice if weather permits on Sunday hoping to continue that energy.

"We have to bring it every night," Scanlon said. "This win’s not going to help us on Wednesday night if we don’t bring the intensity.”

eblum@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1811