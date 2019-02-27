Trailing Slater by 12 in last half-minute of third period, LCHS Mustangs get 14 fourth-quarter points from Jase White and game-winning shot from Michael O'Kane to reach Missouri Class 1 state quarterfinals with 60-58 victory in Chillicothe

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Slater High School basketball Wildcats rallied from 13 points behind a team from Linn County – Meadville – with less than four minutes to play last Saturday to capture a second-consecutive berth in the Class 1 state tournament.

With that fresh in their collective memory banks, the Wildcats almost surely understood that being ahead of a different Linn County team – Linn County’s Mustangs of the Purdin/Browning/Linneus area – 47-35 in the final minute of the third period of their state tournament sectional-round game Tuesday night was no guarantee of ultimate success. That recent first-hand knowledge didn’t save them, though.

Just as Meadville did against it, Slater turned passive on offense, routinely and repeatedly looking off potential final-frame shots they’d taken – and often hit – without hesitation in the first 24 minutes in the belief that maintaining possession for more time would ultimately deliver them victory.

Instead, a fourth-quarter explosion by Linn County’s recently-quieter top offensive weapon brought the Mustangs stampeding back and, in the end, a pull-up jumper by LCHS’ Michael O’Kane with six seconds left delivered the winning points of a stunning 60-58 comeback victory in the opening round of state play at Chillicothe High School.

“These guys don’t give up,” Jason White, LCHS head coach,told the C-T afterward. “I’ve never, ever seen these guys give up and tonight was proof of that. They just kept playing, kept chipping away, didn’t panic. A lot of times, earlier in their careers – because I’ve had this same group for three years now, basically, they’d hit the panic button and start jacking 3s or whatever, but I felt like we did a great job of continuing to attack the basket when we needed to.”

Linn County’s boys (18-7) move on to face Wellsville (13-13) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Salisbury. Wellsville edged Jamestown 57-55 in its sectional game Tuesday.

“They’re excited. They don’t want to quit playing basketball,” coach White confirmed. "The majority of the kids that are on the floor (most of the time) are seniors for me and there’s a lot to be said for having seniors out there that have experience. … They know how to play.”

Jase White’s 16 tallies – he hit free throws, point-blank shots, driving layups, tough mid-range attempts, and one 3-pointer – in the last 8:15 provided most of the juice in the Linn County comeback, which actually saw it first regain the lead with 1:41 left on a White foul shot.

“He did a great job of mixing up his moves,” coach White said of his senior son, an explosive scorer all four years of his varsity career. “He did a good job of getting to the rim and not settling for that fadeaway jump shot that he often does. It’s good to see him taking the ball to the hole, because he’s tough inside.”

However, after Slater’s Chandler Zdybel calmly hit nothing but net with a score-knotting, right-wing 3-pointer with 16 seconds to play, Linn County went “against the grain” for its game-winner.

With the score even at 58-58, the supposition of most was that, out of the Slater timeout, the Mustangs would either put the ball immediately in the hands of the white-hot Jase White, who had 26 points, and let him try to run the clock down to the last couple of seconds before putting up some type of possible winning shot, or it would run off six or eight seconds bringing the ball to the forecourt and then attempt to run some type of quick-developing play for White, without the ball, to get open, take a pass, and make the last attempt from wherever he could find room.

Instead, with Slater pressuring in the backcourt, the ball went to White, and, as he drew a couple of defenders, he flipped the ball ahead to O’Kane hurrying upcourt ahead of him on the right side.

Confounding conventional wisdom of what to do in such a situation – still nearly 10 seconds on the clock in a tie game, O’Kane, who had tallied between 17 and 22 points in each of the Mustangs' three district wins while usual top-gun Jase White was limited to single digits twice, sped toward the basket, where two larger Slater defenders were protecting the rim.

As he got just inside 15 feet, a quickly-slowing O’Kane planted both feet and jumped to shoot, getting a clear look at the basket before the taller foes could "close out" on him, but doing so with six or seven seconds still on the clock. A miss and Slater rebound would give the Wildcats multiple options for a possible game-winner of their own, but none of those options materialized.

The 5’10” junior O’Kane just got his shot over the hand of 6'4" Jakobie Breshears and was perfect with his stroke on the pull-up jumper, rippling the netting with six seconds to go for a 2-points Mustangs margin.

By the time Slater reacted and got a timeout called, barely four seconds were left on the clock and it had to find a way – against a set LCHS defense – to try to quickly and flawlessly navigate 60 or more feet in that time just to have a crack at a potential tying or winning shot.

It opted to try to capitalize on the clock not running by making a long in-bounds pass to near mid-court, but the Mustangs read it, broke it up as the clock started running, and gained possession as the final buzzer blared.

That the game would go down to the wire would not have been a particularly surprising prediction before the game, since the pairing matched the third- or fourth-place team (Linn County) from the Tri-County Conference against a Slater squad which had been only the No. 3 seed in the District 11 Tournament the prior week before it knocked off No. 2 Mendon: Northwestern big and then No. 1 Meadville with a closing 13-0 run and buzzer-beater by Keegan Zdybel.

A close finish also would have been a reasonable expectation after Tuesday’s first 11 minutes, since Slater had only a 20-19 lead after each side had held multiple leads.

However, the Wildcats’ basket that put them up 20-19 proved to be the opening shot of a 12-0 SHS surge in just over three minutes. While Linn County pulled out of its offensive funk – more than 4-1/2 minutes without scoring – on Chadley Waltz’s left-wing triple and O’Kane then hit a teardrop runner in the paint to clamber within 32-24 at intermission, Slater had gained rhythm and confidence on offense, something it continued to exhibit through the third stanza.

Linn County momentarily crept within seven in the early minutes of the second half, but Slater took the gap back up to 11 by mid-third period and then to a game-high 12 when reserve forward Latrell Johnson, on key post player Waltz’s fourth foul, sank two free throws 27 seconds before the end of the segment.

Facing the prospect of needing to erase that game-worst deficit in the last stanza, LCHS – and Jase White – responded.

Eleven seconds before the third period ended, White, shifted into the post position with Waltz now on the bench for a while, got an 8-footer in the lane to drop to make it 47-37 going to the fourth. Then, on the opening possession of the last stanza, he again took a pass in the paint and hit a fadeaway 9-footer.

After Slater made one of two free throws, Jase White did likewise before, on the next LCHS possession, using a stop-and-go move, driving to score and make it a 2-possessions game with still 5:55 left.

Another Mustangs defensive success gave the charging ponies a chance to make further hay and they did, finding sophomore Trae Hoerrman in the right corner for a gap-halving trifecta at the 5:21 mark.

Slater’s Brody Jacobson tried to slough off the threat, countering with his own triple from the right corner about 50 seconds later, restoring the Wildcats’ lead to six, but its blood was in the water.

Another 50 seconds later, Jase White matched the Slater trey to again make it a 1-possession game. A driving deuce by C. Zdybel a half-minute later didn’t dissuade the Mustangs, who, after each side had a scoreless possession, got the ball to Jase White in transition and his hesitation drive again got him to the basket for a layup with three minutes left.

Linn County’s third time of being back within three proved to be the charm for finally catching up all the way.

A dry Slater possession put the ball in the Mustangs' hands with a chance to tie and they did so – in an unconventional way.

Not surprisingly, Jase White went up for a shot, drawing a foul which gave him two attempts at the line. He made the first, but missed the second. O’Kane, however, latched onto the rebound to the left of the lane and the Mustangs quickly tried a tying shot, only to miss and have Slater claim this rebound.

The rebounder, however, double-teamed underneath the LCHS basket, looked desperately for an open teammate to pass to, finally spotting one near the baseline corner to his right. As he released his bounce pass, though, O’Kane swooped in between them to intercept it and quickly took the ball to the basket about 12 feet away for a game-tying lay-in with 2:13 remaining.

“These guys like to go rebound offensively, especially late in games,” coach White revealed.

As Slater tried to maneuver for the go-ahead basket, a whistle sounded and Waltz was assessed his disqualifying fifth foul, putting a Wildcat at the free-throw stripe in the bonus situation. He missed the first try, though, and Linn County rebounded, giving it the ball with a chance for its first lead since the 5:43 mark of the second quarter.

It capitalized when Jase White was fouled after releasing a 3-points shot from the top of the key that came up well short. With three charity tosses as a substitute for the illegally-hampered long shot, he missed the first, then gave his team a 54-53 edge with 1:41 to go by making the second, before missing the third.

Slater’s C. Zdybel was fouled with 1:12 to go and coolly flipped a 1-point deficit for a 1-point lead with two perfect shots, but the Wildcats did not get the defensive stop they needed.

After about 25 seconds, Linn County again found a way to enter the ball to shifty 6’1” White at the high post. Turning quickly to face the basket, he gave a quick head fake, as if he was going to jump and shoot from there as he had previously. That lured two defenders a step closer to him with their momentum going away from the basket. Once they did that, he quickly put the ball on the floor and, with two dribbles, was past them and to the unguarded rim for a layup and 56-55 Mustangs lead with 42 seconds to go.

Following a failed Slater shot which LCHS’ Cody Murrell rebounded, the Wildcats quickly fouled him with 23 seconds to go, putting the sophomore on the line for a 1-and-1. With nary a hint of nerves, the youngster put both attempts in the heart of the ring and Linn County had its biggest lead of the game, 58-55.

It disappeared quickly, though, when C. Zdybel efficiently used a high right-wing pick to dribble into the open and flip home a tying trey with 16 seconds to go.

That set the stage for Linn County’s and O’Kane’s unexpected choices, both of which hit the jackpot.

Scoring-wise, Jase White’s 26 points easily led all scorers after he tallied only three points in the Mustangs’ district-title win and also had a mere eight in its opening district victory. Waltz finished with 15 and O’Kane and Murrell with eight each.

“Chadley is a heck of an inside player,” coach White said of the slender 6’4” senior. “Sometimes we overlook that and don’t get him the ball enough.

“It was the plan tonight to get the ball inside and attack the middle of the floor and then play middle, out and he did a great job of getting the ball where it needed to go. Jase did a great job of cutting to the basket (along the baseline to get passes from Waltz as Waltz attracted defenders near the high post) and then, at the end of the game, Jase kept taking the ball to the basket (from the high post).”

Slater, which played only one senior, got 16 from C. Zdybel, 13 from Aden Campbell, and 12 by Jacobson.